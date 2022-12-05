Sexton and Furlong both concerns for Leinster’s European opener against Racing 92

Tadhg Furlong limped from the pitch at the end of Leinster's comeback win over Ulster last Saturday night at the RDS. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Leinster face an anxious wait on Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong in advance of their Heineken Champions Cup opening game against Racing 92 at the Stade Océane in Le Havre on Saturday (1.0 Irish time – live on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio).

According to Leinster’s Monday medical update, both Sexton (calf) and Furlong (ankle) “will be further assessed this week”, with Sexton having been sidelined since he suffered the injury in the warm-up before Ireland’s win over Australia. Furlong limped from the pitch at the end of their 38-29 bonus-point comeback win over Ulster last Saturday night at the RDS.

The expectation also remains that Cian Healy will face a disciplinary hearing this week in light of his red card in last Saturday’s game.

Both James Lowe and Charlie Ngatai are available for selection for next Saturday’s game. Lowe came through the game at the weekend against Ulster with no issues after his return from a calf injury, while Ngatai is expected to train fully with the team this week after his recovery from a shoulder injury sustained last month against Glasgow Warriors.

Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain on the casualty list.