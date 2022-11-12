LIVE Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji

Tadhg Furlong is captain today for the first time. He said he hankered after playing for Leinster, Ireland, and the Lions as a kid, but nowhere in the fluffy dreamland did that include captaining the national team. So, what did he dream of? “Spuds. Gravy. The mother’s Sunday roast.”

“It was never on the radar to be honest with you. And look, I know it’s for a game. I know it’s not captaining your country week-in, week-out, but it’s still a class feeling. I know from people back home; they’ll be very proud.”

Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu, Referee Mathieu Raynal and Leinster's Tadhg Furlong at the coin toss. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

[ Tadhg Furlong dreamed of spuds and gravy but is happy to accept Ireland captaincy ]

A great opportunity for Jimmy O’Brien to establish himself today, Gerry Thornley writes he is the most versatile Irish player around. “If he backs up last weekend’s display against Fiji on Saturday he’ll be the player who has made the most strides in the Irish pecking order this month.”

[ Jimmy O’Brien, the most versatile Irish player around ]

John O’Sullivan looks back at the four previous meetings between Ireland and Fiji. Ireland have won all four, but struggled against Fiji in 2017 and had a fortuitous victory, 23-20.

[ Ireland v Fiji, a look back on their four previous meetings ]

The teams for today’s game:

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien; Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Kieran Treadwell, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Jack Conan.

Fiji: Seteriki Tuicuvu; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Vinaya Habosi; Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Eroni Maw, Samuel Matavesi, Manasa Saulo, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Albert Tuisue, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Fiji’s Vern Cotter is keen to overcome problems of inconsistency and ill-discipline but is pragmatic about his team’s chances against Ireland. He surmises that for Andy Farrell’s home side the match will “just be a training run.”

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby smiled wryly when informed of Cotter’s comments. “I take that with a pinch of salt. We’re showing as much respect to this Fijian side as we would to any team.”

[ Fiji’s Vern Cotter keen to overcome problems of inconsistency and ill-discipline ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland v Fiji at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 1pm.

Sandwiched between last week’s bruiser with the Springboks and the Wallabies next week, this mightn’t look like the meatiest of Ireland’s triple-decker of Nations Series games but its importance will not be lost on any of those playing, writes Gerry Thornley in the preview to the game.

“This side contains 15 of last week’s matchday squad, including the added insurance of Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose, and has been reinforced by the return of Robbie Henshaw.

“These countries have only met seven times, but most recently Ireland’s edgy 23-20 win here in 2017 did not set careers on fire. A dozen of the matchday squad had five caps or less, compared to nine who fall into that category this time.”

[ Improving Fiji should provide relevant trial for Ireland ]