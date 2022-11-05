Jimmy O’Brien shines after being thrown in at the deep end for Ireland international debut

In a week of unpredictability, Jimmy O’Brien could be forgiven for any pre-match nerves ahead of his international debut in Ireland’s 19-16 victory over South Africa on Saturday night.

The challenge on the pitch came after a rapid adjustment off it; O’Brien was supposed to line out for Ireland A on Friday night but instead saw himself on Saturday’s bench following Robbie Henshaw’s injury. Two different teams, two different backlines, two different game plans, O’Brien was understandably nervous when called into action in the 27th minute against the Springboks.

“He seemed calm but he said afterwards he was s******g it,” chuckled Johnny Sexton, more than happy to throw his young team-mate into the thick of it.

O’Brien understandably played down his captain’s summation: “I think he might be adding legs to that story. First half I thought there was no way they’d bring me on. There was a split second when I was maybe s******g it but got over that quickly.”

His assured debut at outside centre, slotting in after Stuart McCloskey went off injured and Garry Ringrose moved inside to 12, illustrated O’Brien’s importance as a utility player in that 23 shirt. As much as he has played 13 in his career, recent success for Leinster that caught the eye of Andy Farrell came largely in Leinster’s backfield.

Not that his curtailed preparation showed up in the performance, O’Brien adjusting well to the threat of South Africa’s rapid line-speed with a series of deft touches, not to mention a line-break that earned the field position for Josh van der Flier’s opening score. He credits his team-mates’ help in preparation for making him feel so at ease and adjust from jumping from Ireland A to the senior group.

“Last night I sat down with Garry [Ringrose] on the off chance I was going to cover 13. Faz [Andy Farrell] told me I was covering 13 so that was so helpful from him.

“There are different plays for the two teams, so I had to widen my memory for the plays. I had all the plays in my head for wing but went through the set plays from 13, I went through the set-plays in my head, visualised the list I had in my notebook. I came on, chatted to Garry, said ‘let’s do this’ and from there it flowed. No one batted an eyelid which filled me with a lot of confidence.

“I would say the camaraderie of the group is amazing. I was nervous about my first cap but the lads were so happy, they filled me with confidence being so relaxed, it speaks volume for the group we have.”

Above all else, at outside centre O’Brien was matched up with Jesse Kriel, South Africa’s best player on the night who was a constant menace in defence with his ability to rush out of the line and shut down Irish attacks.

“I played my first 10, 15 caps for Leinster at 13 so it wasn’t too alien, I just haven’t played there in a while,” explained O’Brien. “Kriel hit me pretty well out the back of something but it was just [a case of] getting into the system at 13. I familiarised myself with being in the front line and making those hits instead of being in the backfield covering kicks.”

The man who was in Ireland’s backfield was Hugo Keenan, playing his first game of the season after a lengthy spell out. He too earned a rude awakening from the South African defence, one Makazole Mapimpi hit into his exposed ribs standing out. Regardless, Keenan was part of an Irish backline that adjusted relatively well to South Africa’s defensive threat.

“It was no real surprise to us that was coming,” explained Keenan. “They have a huge part of their game, that line-speed they bring and what their outside backs do. They’re brilliant readers and the best at the world at that. We shovelled on a pass we could have carried up but these are the learnings. It’s good to get that experience against these sides.

“I would have ideally liked to have got a few games under the belt but I was pushing to get back for this, it was always in the back of my mind. There’s no bigger test than that South African side. This was my first long-term injury so it was a new experience for me, missing so many games. I’ve been lucky enough to be relatively injury-free.

“I’m pretty sore now, but that’s international rugby.”