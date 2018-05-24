Nicky Hartery appointed chairman of Horse Racing Ireland

Businessman Nicky Hartery has been appointed the new chairman of Horse Racing Ireland.

Hartery is chairman of the building materials company Cement Roadstone Ireland (CRH) and also of the wholesale group Musgrave.

He succeeds Joe Keeling as head of Irish horse racing’s ruling semi-state body and his appointment on a five-year term was announced on Thursday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine Michael Creed.

“The next five years will see major challenges for Ireland, particularly in the contest of Brexit, and Horse Racing Ireland will benefit from continuity in strong leadership. I wish Mr Hartery every success in this leadership role,” said the Minister in a statement.

Hartery is owner of Caherass Stud in Co Limerick and bred the 2011 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did.

His appointment was made after what the Department of Agriculture described as a “competitive process” conducted by the Public Appointments Service.

Hartery has been chairman of CRH since 2012. In the past he has held senior management positions with a number of international companies including Dell Computers and General Electric.