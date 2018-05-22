Ger Fox gets green light to resume his riding career

Irish Grand National-winning Jockey served over five months of a ban for a positive cocaine test
Ger Fox celebrates winning the Irish Grand National on Rouge Angel in 2016. Photograph: DonallFarmer/Inpho

Ger Fox celebrates winning the Irish Grand National on Rouge Angel in 2016. Photograph: DonallFarmer/Inpho

 

The Irish Grand National-winning jockey Ger Fox is free to resume race-riding next week after serving five-and-a-half months of his ban for a positive cocaine test.

Fox was handed a two-year suspension last November after being one of three riders to test positive for cocaine at Galway last October.

It was agreed a review of that suspension would be carried out in May and on Monday Fox got the green light to resume his riding career.

At a Referrals Committee hearing on Monday evidence was heard from Fox and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board medical officer, Dr Adrian McGoldrick.

The committee also noted a letter from Fox’s employer, Gavin Cromwell, for whom he has worked as assistant trainer during his suspension.

Cromwell gave Fox his full support while Dr McGoldrick said the rider had fully complied with all requests for random tests and all samples had tested negative for prohibited substances.

In evidence Fox said he deeply regretted his actions and that he had learned from the experience. He also agreed to any conditions the committee felt were necessary.

The committee lifted his suspension from Wednesday week (May 30th) on condition Fox submit to out of competition testing in the remaining 18 month period of his original suspension. Any breach of the anti-doping rules may see the 18 month sanction reactivated.

Fox rode the 2016 Irish Grand National winner Rogue Angel for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud.

Jockeys Roger Quinlan and Danny Benson were also handed two-year suspensions for positive cocaine tests at the same Galway meeting in October.

Quinlan had 21 months of his ban suspended and Benson’s penalty could be reviewed after six months.

In November the Referrals Committee stressed that future penalties for positive cocaine tests will have a starting point of four years and that returning to action after six months will only be possible in “very exceptional circumstances”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.