Leger favourite Kyprios part of a blue-chip book of Curragh Group One rides for Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore on Kyprios wins the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in 2022. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Curragh authorities will hope momentum from last year’s 28 per cent attendance ‘bump’ carries into Sunday’s leg of the Irish Champions Festival where Ryan Moore could once again underline his claims to be the world’s top jockey.

He teams up with a trio of Aidan O’Brien-trained Group One odds-on favourites that include Kyprios in the featured €600,000 Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Moore also has sound claims in the fourth top-flight prize, the Bar One Flying Five, on board second-favourite Believing.

Widespread belief that the Englishman is riding at the peak of his powers this season will be cemented if he can pull off an unprecedented Group One clean sweep with his blue-chip book of rides.

That one firm is offering just 10-11 about O’Brien saddling four or more Group One winners this weekend testifies to the ammunition Moore can rely on at the highest level.

Since his powers don’t extend to bilocation, Moore misses out on Saturday’s Doncaster Leger and Sunday’s Prix Vermeille, where Opera Singer puts her Arc claims on the line at Longchamp.

But if, as expected, Bedtime Story lands the Moyglare, and Believing successfully negotiates a wide draw, layers will be scurrying for cover in advance of Henri Matisse in the Goffs National Stakes and Kyprios in the Leger.

Moore ‘only’ won the National in 2023 aboard Henry Longfellow when an official attendance of 8,646 was returned. That was up 28 per cent on 2022.

Last year’s total Champions Festival was up almost 10 per cent in total to just over 18,600, although that was well down on the pre-pandemic festival in 2019 which attracted over 23,500. The first ever Champions Weekend a decade ago had an attendance of 24,168.

Officials have rejected suggestions the public appeal of Irish flat racing’s biggest event is stagnating, but it will be interesting to see if Sunday’s action can come close to the Irish Derby crowd of 11,418 during the summer.

On the track, should Kyrpios emulate Order Of St George and regain the Irish Leger crown it will be a hugely popular success. The six-year-old has returned from life-threating injury to reclaim his status as the world’s top-rated stayer.

He faces new opposition this time, including the English horse Giavellotto and even a pair of German outsiders. Willie Mullins runs Vauban as the champion jumps trainer tries to repeat Wicklow Brave’s 2016 upset of Order Of St George.

William Buick and Oisín Murphy will jet in having ridden in Toronto on Saturday night. Both ride in the Leger and in the National Stakes where Buick is on Godolphin’s supplemented Aomori City. Sheikh Mohammed’s team have an outstanding race record having won it three times in the last six years.

If Ballydoyle’s precise pecking order in the juvenile ranks is still unclear, there is no doubt that Henri Matisse figures towards the forefront alongside The Lion In Winter and Whistlejacket. It will be a surprise if he doesn’t progress from his Futurity success last month.

There is other international interest in the €250,000 Tatts Auction race where Spirit D’or brings an official 93 rating from France. She is trained at Chantilly by Gavin Hernon.

The Irishman has his own interest back in Paris where he has Dare To Dream in the Vermeille due off at 2.57 Irish-time.

The €600,000 contest looks a deep assignment for Opera Singer who had the French Oaks winner Sparkling Plenty behind her in third in the Nassau last time.

Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn are a pair of star older mares lining up while Jessia Harrington has Sea The Boss. The local filly Aventure is no back number now she is back at 1½ miles.

Christophe Soumillon rides Opera Singer and is also on O’Brien’s hopes Continuous (Prix Foy) and sprinter Aesop’s Fables who goes in the Group Three Prix du Petit Couvert off at 4.15.