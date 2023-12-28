Fastorslow sidesteps Savills Chase due to Leopardstown ground

Fastorslow will miss the Savills Chase at Leopardstown due to the testing ground.

Martin Brassil’s charge was due to clash with fellow staying heavyweights Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe in a blockbuster renewal of the extended three-mile contest.

However, after 11 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, the ground at Leopardstown is now described as soft, soft to heavy in places – prompting Brassil to rethink running plans.

Fastorslow would have been meeting Galopin Des Champs for a third successive start, having beaten him in both the Punchestown Gold Cup at the end of last season and in last month’s John Durkan Chase on the pair’s respective seasonal bows.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Envoi Allen has also been taken out due to the ground, while Willie Mullins has declared Janidil a non runner due to a temperature, leaving a reduced field of eight.