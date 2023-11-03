Unclear if referrals panel will still convene after IHRB drop Yuften case

The long-running saga into the running and riding of the Denis Hogan-trained Yuften at Dundalk three and a half years ago could rumble on a little longer despite the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) effectively dropping the case.

A referrals panel hearing into how Yuften finished runner-up to his stable companion Tony The Gent in a controversial claimer in March of 2020 had been due to take place over two days next week.

However, the IHRB dropped a bombshell on Thursday evening when it said it wouldn’t offer any evidence on the matter. That was after Hogan submitted new expert veterinary documentation providing context for Yuften’s performance.

Widely anticipated to start an odds-on favourite for the Dundalk race, Yuften drifted significantly in the betting while Tony The Gent started a 10-11 market leader. The latter won by two lengths after Yuften, who was reported lame afterwards, started slowly and met interference in running.

READ MORE

The IHRB said it was “deeply frustrating” Hogan hadn’t submitted the new documents until recently despite the integrity body seeking it since the start of a marathon investigation that included analysis of betting patterns.

In a statement it said it would be appropriate for providing public confidence in the disciplinary process if the referrals committee published a decision on the matter to provide some explanation as to why the matter had been dealt with in the way it has.

The IHRB couldn’t comment on whether, or not, the panel, which had been due to hear the case on Friday and Saturday of next week, would still convene, although Hogan appears to believe it will.

The Co Tipperary trainer, who currently has his license suspended for three months on the back of a winner he saddled at Galway in 2022 failing a drugs test, is unhappy with Thursday’s IHRB statement which he described as “self-serving”.

Hogan commented: “It is regrettable that the IHRB has decided to publish a self-serving press release in advance of the referrals committee hearing. We shall make our own submissions to the committee as the appropriate forum shortly.”

On Friday, the IHRB wouldn’t comment on the nature of the expert veterinary documentation it had received.

An IHRB spokesman said: “The matter is now with the referrals committee, and it is up to them how they want to proceed with the matter.”

In other news, although Down Royal’s postponement of its Ladbrokes Champion Chase card sees no Irish action on Saturday, there is jumping at Cork on Sunday.

The €45,000 Cork Grand National will be a serious test and bottomweight, despite being 3lbs ‘wrong’ on ratings, could prove a decisive plus to the Barry Connell-trained Call The Tune.

Some promising novice chasers are set to line up for a Grade Three test in Cork and Letsbeclearaboutit, representing the in-form Gavin Cromwell, can build on his previous success at Gowran.