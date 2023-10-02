Just Beautiful in Sun Chariot mix for in-form trainer Paddy Twomey

Billy Lee on Just Beautiful wins the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh back in May. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Trainer Paddy Twomey is set to try and maintain his run of big race success with Just Beautiful in Saturday’s Group One feature at Newmarket.

The Moyglare Stud-owned mare is one of just nine left in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes with Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate and Goldana from Joseph O’Brien’s yard also in the mix.

Just Beautiful and Mediate finished third and fourth respectively behind Tahiyra in last month’s Matron at Leopardstown, although a major obstacle to all will be the warm favourite Inspiral.

The John & Thady Gosden-trained filly, winner of the Prix Jacques Le Marois against males last time out, was quickly made an evens favourite by some firms after Monday’s latest acceptance stage.

France’s Mqse De Sevigne, winner of two Group One’s at Deauville during the summer, is another proven top-flight performer in the likely line-up.

O’Brien is a triple-Sun Chariot winner in the past but Just Beautiful is an opportunity for Twomey to break his Group One duck in Britain.

The Co Tipperary-based trainer underlined his status as one of the rising powers in Irish racing when saddling the newcomer One Look to run away with the hugely valuable Goffs Million at the Curragh recently. On the same day, Deepone also landed the Group Two Beresford Stakes.

Twomey secured his first career Group One with La Petite Coco in last year’s Pretty Polly and quickly followed it up with Pearl Galore in the Matron.

Prior to her Matron placing at the Irish Champions Festival, Just Beautiful secured a Group Two pot at the Curragh where Goldana was fourth.

The Moyglare ownership secured the Sun Chariot in 2002 with the Dermot Weld-trained Dress To Thrill, ridden by the late Pat Smullen. However, that was a couple of years before the mile contest was promoted to Group One status.

Tuesday’s domestic action is a National Hunt programme at Galway which sees the potential Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Feronily make his first start for new owner JP McManus.

Feronily supplied trainer Emmet Mullins with a maiden career top-flight victory at last Spring’s Punchestown festival and it was pulled off in uncharacteristic style.

Off a single previous unsuccessful effort over fences, Feronily justified his trainer’s faith that he was top class.

Subsequently out of the frame in the French Champion Hurdle, the six-year-old was bought by McManus and Mark Walsh will ride him for the first time in Tuesday’s Conditions Chase at Ballybrit.

Those conditions see last year’s winner Frontal Assault having to concede 4lbs to a horse already in the Gold Cup betting at 33-1.

That apart, it could be a profitable afternoon for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy, including in the Beginners’ Chase.

Itswhatunitesus was fancied to make a winning debut over fences in May only to be pulled up. Afterwards he was found to be blowing hard and had also lost a shoe. He should prove a more potent proposition now in a contest where the McManus team is represented by Perceval Legollais.