Jack de Bromhead was becoming a ‘budding horse whisperer’, funeral told

Funeral of Jack de Bromhead at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Jack de Bromhead (13), who died following a horse racing accident at the weekend, was becoming “a budding horse whisperer” and was “full of the joy of living,” his funeral mass has heard.

Jack “was becoming quite an expert, maybe a budding horse whisperer, who had an intuitive grasp of equine nature, and everyday was for him a joyous adventure in living,” the priest said.

He “revelled in the life and opportunities that surrounded him” including the tractor, cattle, ponies and horses where he lived.

His funeral took place at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Butlerstown, Co Waterford on Wednesday afternoon.

“Jack was the kindest, most caring brother I could ask for. He had such a bright future ahead of him but sadly it was taken away from him. Life will never be the same without Jack,” his younger sister Georgia said.

“I will miss your cheeky smile that made all my friends fall in love with you. May you rest in peace,” Jack’s twin sister Mia said.

Symbols remembering Jack’s “rich and varied life” included a riding whip, goggles, a rugby ball, Ralph Lauren togs, a hunting horn and Nike runners.

Jack de Bromhead Jack de Bromhead. Photograph: rip.ie

His death has caused widespread shock among the Irish racing community. The teenager died at the Glenbeigh races on Rossbeigh beach in Co Kerry on Saturday, September 3rd.

The incident at around 5pm occurred during the 2.5km race as the horses made their turn into the tide at the southern marker. Witnesses say the horse stumbled and threw the young rider into the tide. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.

Over 11,000 people watched the live stream of Jack’s funeral online on Wednesday and there were “many outside who couldn’t be accommodated” inside the church due to the large turnout.

The family asked for people attending the funeral to wear bright and light coloured clothing “in celebration of his spirit”. Dozens of teenage boys attending the funeral wore their riding clothing in Jack’s memory.

The funeral notice on rip.ie described Jack as a “one-of-a-kind child who touched all of our lives in the best way possible”.

“He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day - an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh! Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken,” the notice read.

Jack is survived by his parents, Henry and Heather, sisters Mia and Georgia, grandparents, and extended family and friends.