Tour de France: Dan Martin takes stage six after thrilling finish

Ireland’s Dan Martin attacked to claim stage victory on the steep finish to Mûr-de-Bretagne in the sixth stage of the 2018 Tour de France. Martin, whose climbing punch on the steepest hills, made him one of the pre-stage favourites, held off a last ditch pursuit from French rider, Pierre Latour, a team-mate of Romain Bardet, who was third overall in the 2017 Tour.

Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas of Team Sky inched closer to the race leader’s yellow jersey as the race turned east to begin a series of long flat stages across northern France. But Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium held onto the race lead after finishing in the group of favourites, chasing Martin to the line.

Martin’s win moves him up to 21st in the general classification where he is now one minute and 27 seconds behind yellow jersey holder Van Avermaet.

Thomas’s team mate, Chris Froome, slipped a few seconds behind the front group in the closing metres, but worse luck befell 2017 Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin, who lost the best part of a minute, after puncturing 5km from the finish. Bardet, who suffered a broken wheel, was forced to swap bikes with a team-mate and lost over half a minute to stage winner Martin.

“It’s great to get a win after so many second places since the last one,” Martin said.

“I was afraid of the crosswinds and maybe it was adrenaline but the legs were there and it all worked out.

“There were a lot of contenders in that group so I was glad to hang on.”

Shane Stokes’ report from Mûr-de-Bretagne to follow...

Stage six result

1 Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates) 4hr 13min 43sec

2 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) at 1sec

3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 3sec

4 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) same time

5 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) st

6 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) st

7 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) st

8 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) st

9 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) st

10 Primoz Roglic (Lotto NL-Jumbo) st

General classification

1 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) 22hr 35min 46sec

2 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at 3 sec

3 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at 5 sec

4 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) at 6sec

5 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) at 12sec

6 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step) at 18sec

7 Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac Cannondale) at 45sec

8 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 51sec

9 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 52sec

10 Jakob Fuglslang (Astana) at 53sec

*21 Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates) at 1min 27sec