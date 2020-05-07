NFL player’s wife arrested after pointing a gun to his head

The wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was arrested after police say she told them she pointed a loaded weapon at her husband’s head following an incident in which she caught him cheating on her.

The arrest occurred last month, but documents in the case surfaced just this week.

According to an Austin, Texas, police report obtained by NFL Media, police reached a rental home in East Austin on April 13th and found Thomas’ wife, Nina, chasing her husband on the property with a knife. Per police, Earl Thomas also was carrying a pistol that they later determined he had confiscated from his wife after she entered the home to confront him about his cheating.

Nina Thomas, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree family violence for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two women, who police say accompanied Nina to the residence, were charged with burglary of a residence.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Nina Thomas held a loaded gun at her husband’s head after she allegedly found him in bed with his brother and other women. She placed the gun less than a foot away from his head, with the safety disengaged and her finger on the trigger, per TMZ.

“I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name,” Houston lawyer Jonathan Goins said on behalf of Nina Thomas, per USA Today.

The two, who were high school sweethearts, married in an elaborate ceremony in Texas in 2016.

Earl Thomas addressed the incident involving his wife in an Instagram video on Wednesday night to “get ahead” of a report that TMZ planned to release the details of the event in question.

“So I just wanted to get ahead of it. I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said. “It’s (angering me) that it got out but it’s the world we live in today. Instead of talking about it, just keep us in y’all’s prayers. Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’re back talking. I’m seeing my kids so just keep us in your prayers.”

Nina Thomas is set to appear in Travis County District Court on June 8th for an initial setting in the case.

“We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning,” the Ravens said Thursday morning, per a team spokesman.

Earl Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games in 2019 after signing a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens in March.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has posted 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.