McCarthy blows early season cobwebs away

Fintan McCarthy wins single sculls in first trial of the season
 

The conquering heroes of the World Championships received a rapturous reception in a homecoming event at the National Rowing Centre, while out on the water the stars of tomorrow strove to impress in the first trial of the season.

The World Championship team were exempt from competing at the Irish Open and All Ireland Junior Regatta, but Fintan McCarthy of Skibbereen decided to blow the early season cobwebs away and won the men’s open single sculls. Margaret Cremen of Lee, who did not make the Ireland team for Plovdiv, won the women’s single and said the event had been a good motivator for her.

The junior side looked very promising. Two young men who competed for Ireland at the top level in the 2018 season, Jack Dorney of Shandon and James O’Donovan of Castleconnell, finished first and second in the junior single, while Aoife Lynch of Lee was the top junior woman, less than a length ahead of Lauren O’Brien of Castleconnell.

Inside the NRC, the Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin, addressed the crowds which surrounded World gold medallist Paul and Gary O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.