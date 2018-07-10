Ireland’s Georgia Drummy and Alexa Noel win first doubles match in Wimbledon Juniors

Ireland’s Georgia Drummy teamed up with American Alexa Noel to win their first doubles match in the Wimbledon Junior competition on Tuesday.

Seeded seventh, the pair took just one minute over the hour to defeat Victoryia Kanapatskya from Belarus and Czech player Lenka Stara in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Played in warm sunny conditions on an outside court six, the pair were firmly in control at the beginning, taking just 23 minutes for a one set lead.

The Irish and American pairing won 83 per cent of their first serves with 94 per cent of all returns going in, Drummy’s ground strokes a particularly strong part of her play on the day.

The 18-year-old from Dubliner lost in the girls singles event last week when she was beaten by the Chinese 10th seed Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-4. Wang was an unfortunate draw for Drummy with a junior ranking of 12th in the world to the Irish girl’s 39.