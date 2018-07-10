Ireland’s Georgia Drummy and Alexa Noel win first doubles match in Wimbledon Juniors

The 18-year-old from Dubliner lost in the girls singles event last week when she was beaten by the Chinese 10th seed Xinyu Wang

Johnny Watterson at Wimbledon

reland’s Georgia Drummy teamed up with American Alexa Noel to win their first doubles match in the Wimbledon Junior competition on Tuesday. Photo: Inpho

reland’s Georgia Drummy teamed up with American Alexa Noel to win their first doubles match in the Wimbledon Junior competition on Tuesday. Photo: Inpho

 

Ireland’s Georgia Drummy teamed up with American Alexa Noel to win their first doubles match in the Wimbledon Junior competition on Tuesday.

Seeded seventh, the pair took just one minute over the hour to defeat Victoryia Kanapatskya from Belarus and Czech player Lenka Stara in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Played in warm sunny conditions on an outside court six, the pair were firmly in control at the beginning, taking just 23 minutes for a one set lead.

The Irish and American pairing won 83 per cent of their first serves with 94 per cent of all returns going in, Drummy’s ground strokes a particularly strong part of her play on the day.

The 18-year-old from Dubliner lost in the girls singles event last week when she was beaten by the Chinese 10th seed Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-4. Wang was an unfortunate draw for Drummy with a junior ranking of 12th in the world to the Irish girl’s 39.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.