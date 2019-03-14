Hockey: Muckross win Premier League crown at Grange Road

O’Donnell proves unlikely hero as she saves three remarkable shoot-outs

Muckross Park College are the Premier League champions.

Muckross Park 1 (I Maleady), Mount Anville 1 (J Ringrose)

Kate O’Donnell produced three remarkable shoot-out saves to earn Muckross Park a memorable Leinster Schoolgirls Premier League crown at Grange Road.

Indeed, the goalkeeper proved the unlikeliest of heroes as she has spent much of the season as back-up to Ava Russell who missed the final through injury.

Given her chance, she stepped up brilliantly, keeping out each of Mount Anville’s three efforts while her side’s shooters Charlie Browne, Lelia O’Byrne and Sarah McAuley – exceptional all game – scored for a 3-0 outcome.

Based on normal time, it was something of a steal. Mount Anville hammered away at the Muckross circle for the first 25 minutes with India Cotter, Julie Ringrose and Natasha Twomey causing havoc.

But Muckross pounced from their first major attack when Ava Walshe and Fiona McNulty got to the baseline and worked across that was goalbound when Isabel Maleady tapped in.

Anville fought back and got a clever equaliser when Lisa Mulcahy worked the ball to injector Ringrose from a penalty corner. But they could not carry the momentum into the shoot-out and Muckross landed the laurels.

