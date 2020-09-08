Ciara Mageean’s latest record bid falls short in Ostrava

Nadia Power set new Irish under-23 record in 800m to finish third in Italy

Britain’s Laura Muir on the way to winning the 800m at the IAAF Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photograph: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Britain’s Laura Muir on the way to winning the 800m at the IAAF Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photograph: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

 

The latest Irish record attempt for Ciara Mageean fell short at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in the Czech Republic city of Ostrava when she finished in fifth place in the 800 metres in a time of 2:01.40.

With victory going to Britain’s Laura Muir in a very impressive 1:58.84, the only sub-two clocking on the night, Mageean was eying her own mark of 1:59.69 set in Bern in July, the first and still only sub-two run by an Irish woman.

That looked to be on when Mageean hit the bell in close contention, passed in 58.24, before Muir opened a decisive lead, Mageean’s time still one of the fastest of her life.

Nadia Power did set a new Irish under-23 record in Rovereto, Italy running 2:01.01 and finishing third in a top class international field. Power an under-23 European medallist in 2019, smashed her previous best for 800m of 2:02.39. The Irish record of 2:01.89 by Aoife Byrne has stood since 2001. The time also moves Power to sixth in the Irish all-time list.

Sarah Healy was also in action in Ostrava and posted a 12th-place finish in a world class 1,500m, running a season best of 4:17.60, with victory going to Kenya’s Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in 3:59.05.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.