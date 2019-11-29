Angling Notes: Doora NS from Clare claim national competition honours

Students from Doora National School in Ennis, Co Clare are this year’s national winners of the ‘Something Fishy’ competition, sponsored by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) in partnership with Blackrock Education Centre.

The sixth-class students were presented with the ‘Something Fishy’ perpetual trophy by Minister of State, Pat Breen for their blog project artwork on the lifecycle of salmon, in Treacys West County Hotel, Ennis, last Monday.

During the academic year, 104 schools and 12 education centres took part in the programme which reached over 2,000 students. The winning school were commended for their blog which saw the students complete artwork on salmon, report on a field trip with fisheries officers and produce an exercise book.

Minister Breen, said: “I am delighted to be here today to warmly congratulate the students and teachers of Doora National School. This year’s award is particularly special as we celebrate the International Year of the Salmon, an initiative which hopes to raise awareness around the challenges that face the salmon species today.”

Minister of State, Pat Breen, presenting the ‘Something Fishy’ award to teacher Ross Darmody and students at Doora National School, Ennis, Co Clare.

Dr Byrne, IFI’s CEO, said: “The level of creativity, passion for learning and enthusiasm shown in their project stood out and deserves recognition at this national level. We would like to thank Clare Education Centre and Blackrock Education Centre for their support in bringing the programme to the high standard that it is today.”

Ross Darmody, teacher of the winning class, added: “The programme is cross curricular and draws together geography, science and ICT as well as ensuring that the learning is fun for everyone through the interactive online ‘Something Fishy’ resources.”

Schools interested in participating in the 2020 programme should contact their local education centre for details. A comprehensive set of resources is also available on www.somethingfishy.ie.

Tyrrell creates O’Reilly Shrimp in memory of Navan author

As a token of appreciation to the late Peter O’Reilly from Navan, Co Meath, fly-tyer Jimmy Tyrrell created a fly in his memory. Peter, of course, was author of numerous angling books and a qualified APGAI and FFI Master fly-casting instructor.

The fly in question is called the O’Reilly Shrimp of which Tyrrell made two framed copies. The first of these he raffled at the recent fly fair in Galway with 100 tickets at €5 each, which brought in €500 for charity. David Hall of Hall’s Angling Centre, Caher Bay on Lough Mask was the lucky recipient.

At the presentation of a framed ‘O’Reilly Shrimp’ were (from left), Patrick O’Reilly, Jimmy Tyrrell, Rose O’Reilly and Arthur Greenwood.

At a presentation in Peter’s house last Saturday week, his wife Rose was presented with the second framed copy and a cheque for €500 to be donated to a charity of her choice. Also present were their son Patrick and lifelong friend, Andrew Greenwood who travelled from Belfast for the occasion.

All-In-A-Row 8-hour marathon challenge

High tide on the River Liffey this Saturday (Nov 30th) will showcase the All-In-A-Row 8-hour marathon challenge while raising funds for charity. The challenge will see teams rowing 40 skiffs, kayaks, canoes and currachs to exceed a 1,000km target in eight hours.

Starting from St Patrick’s Rowing Club at East Link Bridge and finishing at Ha’penny Bridge, the aim is to showcase the Liffey as one of Dublin’s best amenities, while raising funds for the RNLI and Irish Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Proceedings get underway at 8am and, at 1pm, boats will gather at Sean O’Casey footbridge where a wreath-laying ceremony, attended by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, will commemorate all those who lost their lives through drowning.

The RNLI will have an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat berthed alongside the Jeanie Johnston replica famine ship.

Inner city schools are invited to attend the Dublin docklands offices to learn about water safety through the RNLI’s Respect the Water campaign and the city’s sea scouts will also be participating in the event.

Spokesperson for The All-In-A-Row team, said: “From school children right up to seasoned rowers, this is a great opportunity to draw people to the Liffey and learn about water safety and the fun activities they can do on the water all year round.”

Competitors are asked to raise sponsorship for the event, and for those not competing, there is a GoFundMe page for donations: https://www.gofundme.com/all-in-a-row-for-charity/donate.

angling @irishtimes.com