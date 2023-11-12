Loreto extend perfect start to Hockey League campaign

Síofra O’Brien scored two goals as Loreto kept up their winning start to the EY Hockey League. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho

There’s no stopping Loreto in the EY Hockey League, with Saturday’s 4-0 victory over third-placed Pembroke Wanderers stretching their winning streak since the start of the campaign to seven games. A Síofra O’Brien double, along with goals from Hannah McLoughlin and Aisling Murray, wrapped up the points.

Railway Union stay second, three points behind the leaders, after their 4-1 defeat of Ulster Elks. Aébfhinn Bourke, Lisa McCarthy and Niamh Carey put them 3-0 up at the break, after which Carey made it 4-0 before Jessica McMaster’s consolation score.

Catholic Institute climbed into the top four thanks to a 3-1 win away to Old Alexandra, Sarah Fitzgerald, Naomi Carroll and Ciara Moloney their scorers, while Monkstown inflicted more woes on bottom side Corinthian, Charlotte O’Neill scoring the only goal of the game.

Pegasus, meanwhile, surrendered a 2-0 lead at Belfield, UCD scoring twice in the last eight minutes, through Emma Paul and Mikayla Power, to snatch a point.