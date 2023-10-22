Loreto extend perfect start to Hockey League season by ending Railway’s run

Loreto made it five wins out of five in the EY Hockey League on Saturday when they ended Railway Union’s equally perfect start to the season. First-half goals from Rachel Kelly and Rebekah Fitzpatrick, before Sarah Patton pulled one back for Railway, settled the game.

Ulster Elks go third in the table after Serena Campuzzano’s sixth-minute goal decided their game away to Corinthians, but Pembroke Wanders and UCD, tied in fourth, both dropped points. Pembroke were beaten 2-1 at home by Catholic Institute, while defending champions UCD were held to a 1-1 draw by Old Alexandra for whom Abby Russell scored a late equaliser.

Monkstown picked up their first win of the campaign against a struggling Pegasus side, who have only taken a point from their first five games. Goals from Sophie Moore and Nicci Daly in the last five minutes overturned the lead Zara Malseed had given the Belfast side.

Hockey League Division One

Loreto 2 (R Kelly, Re Fitzpatrick), Railway Union 1 (S Patton); Corinthian 0, Ulster Elks 1 (S Campuzzano); UCD 1 (S Cole), Old Alexandra 1 (A Russell); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (A K Trevor), Catholic Institute 2 (A Hickey, N Carroll); Monkstown 2 (S Moore, N Daly), Pegasus 1 (Z Malseed).