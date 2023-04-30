Monkstown beat Institute to win Irish Senior Cup for first time

In the men’s final, league winners Banbridge added the Senior Cup to their haul but only after a penalty shootout victor over Glenanne.

Monkstown added their name to the Irish Senior Cup roll of honour on Saturday for the first time in their history when they beat holders Catholic Institute 3-1 at Belfield.

While Hermes, the club they merged with seven years ago, were no strangers to success in the competition, Monkstown’s name will now be engraved on the trophy after they came back from a goal down to get the better of the Limerick side.

Institute took the lead through Rebecca Barry on 18 minutes but failed to add to it, the absence of Roisín Upton and Naomi Carroll, with internationals not allowed play in the competition this season, depriving them of their two most prolific goalscorers. Upton’s penalty corner prowess, in particular, was a big miss.

But Monkstown displayed all the grittiness that saw them stave off relegation from the Hockey League this season, Natasha Twomey levelling just before half-time with a reverse strike high in to the net.

And a goal in each of the final two quarters sealed their victory, Sara Twomey giving them the lead when captain Chloe Watkins returned her push-out from a penalty corner, before Emily Keeley completed the scoring in the final quarter with a direct strike from another corner.

In the men’s final, league winners Banbridge added the Senior Cup to their haul but only after a penalty shootout victor over Glenanne. Josh Moffett opened the scoring for Banbridge from a penalty corner before Jason Rogan grabbed an equaliser for Glenanne 60 seconds later.

It remained 1-1 at the half time break and level until the 59th minute when Owen Magee put Banbridge back in front.

Glenanne ratcheted up the pressure in the final minute of the match, forcing three short corners in rapid succession, the third of which resulted in Brad Venter’s equaliser with the last play of normal time.

But Banbridge held their nerve in the shootout to run out 4-1 winners and secure a domestic treble.

Irish Women’s Senior Cup final: Monkstown 3 Catholic Institute 1

Irish Men’s Senior Cup final: Banbridge 2 Glenanne 2 (Banbridge won 4-1 in shootout)