Hockey League title race tightens further

Catholic Institute have joined UCD and Loreto level on points at the top of the EY Hockey League. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Goal difference is now all that separates the top three teams in the EY Hockey League table after the weekend’s games, UCD, Loreto and Catholic Institute now tied on 28 points.

UCD had gone in to the weekend in top spot on goal difference from Loreto after they came back from 2-0 down to beat Railway Union on Thursday night. They carried that momentum in to their meeting with Old Alexandra on Saturday, first half goals from Katherine Egan and Ali Griffin sending them on their way to a 2-1 win.

Institute, meanwhile, collected six points from their weekend efforts, ending a run of four games without a win, the Limerick side following up their 6-0 defeat of bottom club Belfast Harlequins with a 2-0 win over Alexandra.

Loreto’s double-header began with a 2-1 home defeat by Pegasus, but they got back on track on Sunday when a double by Yasmin Pratt gave them a 2-0 win over Monkstown.

READ MORE

Hockey League Saturday: Railway Union 6 (L Lloyd 3, K Lloyd 2, K Mullan) Monkstown 0; Catholic Institute 6 (N Carroll, M Barrett, R Begley, E Ryan, L Clery, L Ryan) Belfast Harlequins 0; Old Alexandra 1 (A McCarthy) UCD 2 (K Egan, A Griffin); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (O Macken) Ards 1; Loreto 1 (C Sherin), Pegasus 2 (S McDowell, K McKee). Sunday: Catholic Institute 2 (L Foley, A Hickey) Old Alexandra 0; Monkstown 0 Loreto 2 (Y Pratt 2).