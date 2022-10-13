Institute and Pembroke square up after mixed starts to the season

Pembroke Wanderers and Catholic Institute produced a zinger of a title race in last season’s EY Hockey League, Pembroke prevailing on the final day of the campaign.

But neither team has had an entirely flawless start to the new season. They’ll both be tested again when they square up against each other at Rosbrien on Saturday.

Institute take the better form in to the game having won their last two fixtures, 1-0 victories over Railway Union and Loreto, Pembroke having suffered successive defeats in theirs, to UCD and Railway.

Leaders Old Alexandra, meanwhile are on a roll, unbeaten in their four games and winning the last three. But they’ll expect that record to be put to the test by visitors Pegasus who are also unbeaten since the start of the campaign.

Second-placed UCD are the only other side to have avoided defeat thus far, their next challengers Monkstown at Belfield, while Loreto will expect to get back on track after losing their last two games when they take on bottom club Belfast Harlequins at Beaufort. Railway also have Ulster opposition on home turf, Ards their visitors on Saturday.

Saturday – Hockey League – Division One: Catholic Institute v Pembroke Wanderers, Rosbrien, 1.0; UCD v Monkstown, Belfield, 1.0; Old Alexandra v Pegasus, Alexandra College, 2.30; Loreto v Belfast Harlequins, Beaufort, 2.45; Railway Union v Ards, Park Avenue, 3.30.

Irish Senior Cup – Second round: Muckross v Glenanne, Muckross, 1.30; Trinity v Corinthian, Santry Avenue, 1.30; Banbridge v Avoca, Havelock Park, 2.30; Ulster Elks v Queens, Jordanstown, 2.30; Cork Harlequins v Lisnagarvey, Harlequins Park, 2.45.