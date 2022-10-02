UCD top EY Hockey League after 2-0 win over defending champions Pembroke

Three games in to the new EY Hockey League campaign and it’s UCD who sit top of the table after their 2-0 win over defending champions Pembroke Wanderers on Saturday.

A clinical strike from Katherine Egan gave the students a first half lead at Belfield, with Niamh Carey’s goal completing a frustrating afternoon for Pembroke who saw efforts from Sally Campbell and Hannah Irwin come off the crossbar.

Loreto endured no little frustration either in their 1-0 defeat by Old Alexandra, having won their opening two games of the season. Mikayla Power got what proved to the game’s only goal in the first quarter, and despite plenty of possession and openings, Loreto couldn’t find an equaliser. That was in part due to a fine performance by Alexandra goalkeeper Holly Micklem who also saved a third quarter penalty stroke.

A single goal also settled the meeting of Catholic Institute and Railway Union in Limerick, Michelle Barrett’s third quarter score giving the home side their first win of the campaign, while two goals in each half gave Monkstown a 4-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Belfast Harlequins, Sarah Twomey, Olivia Brady, Emily Kealy and Sophie Moore getting their scores.

READ MORE

Hockey League: Catholic Institute 1 (M Barrett), Railway Union 0; UCD 2 (K Egan, N Carey), Pembroke Wanderers 0; Old Alexandra 1 (M Power), Loreto 0; Monkstown 4 (S Twomey, O Brady, E Kealy, S Moore), Belfast Harlequins 0.