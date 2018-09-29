USA require miracle of Medinah proportions to retain Ryder Cup

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson were joined by their caddies in a group huddle on the 16th green after securing their fourballs win in offering up a prayer. It seemed appropriate, for if the United States are to pull this one out of the bag, then another miracle – just like the Europeans pulled off at Medinah in 2012 – will be required.

Having carried an 8-4 lead in the afternoon session of foursomes, Europe’s momentum was finally slowed as the Americans – finally – found some fight to share the spoils.

It means Europe carry a 10-6 lead into the final day’s play of 12 singles, with Thomas Bjorn’s team needing four and a half points from that final session to regain the Ryder Cup. The USA need eight points to retain it.

Yet again, as they have done since the Icelandic thunder clap sent them on their way on Friday morning, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari led the way with a comprehensive 5&4 win over Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, while Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson – very much playing up to his “Iceman” moniker with clutch putts on 16 and 17 – were 2&1 winners over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

The flag of defiance was flown by the USA’s power pairing of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who were 4&3 winners over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, while Watson and Simpson led from the get-go to beat Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren 3&2.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter during their foursomes match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Only twice in the Ryder Cup history has a team managed to successfully overcome a 10-6 deficit. It happened in the 1999 match in Boston – the so-called “Battle of Brookline” where the USA, inspired by US president George W Bush reading a letter by William Barret Travis’s refusal to surrender at the Alamo – and it happened again in 2012, where Europe staged that extraordinary comeback which became known as the “Miracle at Medinah”.

SATURDAY FOURBALLS RESULTS

Sergio Garcia & Rory McIlroy bt Tony Finau & Brooks Koepka 2&1

Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton bt Dustin Johnson & Rickie Fowler 3&2

Tommy Fleetwood & Francesco Molinari bt Patrick Reed & Tiger Woods 4&3

Jon Rahm & Ian Poulter lost to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth 2&1

Fourballs score: Europe 3 USA 1

Overall score: Europe 8 USA 4

SATURDAY FOURSOMES RESULTS

Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson bt Dustin Johnson & Brooks Koepka 2&1

Sergio Garcia & Alex Noren lost to Bubba Watson & Webb Simpson 3&2

Francesco Molinari & Tommy Fleetwood bt Tiger Woods & Bryson DeChambeau ) 5&4

Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy lost to Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas 4 & 3

Foursomes score: Europe 2 USA 2

Overall score: Europe 10 USA 6