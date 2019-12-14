US fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

Exciting final day of singles in prospect as just two points separate the sides

Rickie Fowler of the United States team plays a shot from the rough on the 18th hole during Saturday afternoon foursomes matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course . Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler of the United States team plays a shot from the rough on the 18th hole during Saturday afternoon foursomes matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course . Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

 

The United States roared back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday as they dominated the Internationals in the afternoon foursomes to trim the deficit to 10-8 heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

There were angry scenes earlier in the day when Patrick Reed’s caddie clashed with a spectator after the US golfer, heckled for three straight days for his waste bunker penalty in the Bahamas, was beaten in the morning fourballs with Webb Simpson, their third successive defeat in the Cup.

The PGA Tour said it was investigating the incident.

After the Internationals had extended their lead to four points in the morning fourballs, Tiger Woods’s team dug themselves out of a hole by winning two of the four foursomes matches and halving the others to defy huge crowds that grew increasingly hostile as the home side made a late rally.

The Americans were solid without their playing captain swinging a club on Saturday, with Woods electing to sit himself out for both the sessions.

With 12 singles matches remaining on Sunday the first team to reach 15.5 points will raise the trophy.

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland led the way in the first foursomes with a 2&1 victory over the Internationals’ most senior pairing of Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay then reduced the US deficit to two points with another 2&1 win over Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae.

The margin would have been shaved to a single point but for a dramatic collapse by Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who blew a five-hole lead after the 10th against Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer and ended up with a half.

Under pressure after bogeys at 16 and 17, Thomas pulled his tee-shot on the last deep into the trees and Leishman pounced with a fine approach that landed within seven feet of the pin.

“I think (I’m) speechless. It’s unacceptable for us to get a half a point,” said a crestfallen Thomas.

“We had our chances, and I mean, flat honest, just didn’t execute. I’m just disappointed in myself for burning that for us on 18.”

International rookies Joaquin Niemann and An Byeong-hun fought back from two holes down in the tense final match to share a point with Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau.

With the duel going down to the wire, Chilean Niemann produced a brilliant recovery from the rough on 18 to give An a birdie chance from within seven feet to claim a full point.

A massive greenside gallery groaned as An’s putt burned the rim of the cup and refused to drop.

The Internationals had claimed the morning fourballs 2.5 - 1.5, with Thomas and Fowler the only Americans pairing to win a full point.

Saturday fourball scores

Haotong Li (Chn) & Marc Leishman (Aus) lost to Rickie Fowler & Justin Thomas 3 & 2

Sungjae Im (Kor) & Abraham Ancer (Mex) bt Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 3 & 2

Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) & Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) bt Webb Simpson & Patrick Reed 5 & 3

Byeong-Hun An (Kor) Adam Scott (Aus) halved with Tony Finau & Matt Kuchar

Score: International Team 9 Team USA 5

Saturday foursome scores

Adam Scott (Aus) & Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) lost to Gary Woodland & Dustin Johnson 2 & 1

Abraham Ancer (Mex) & Marc Leishman (Aus) halved with Rickie Fowler & Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im (Kor) & Cameron Smith (Aus) lost to Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 2 & 1

Joaquin Niemann (Chi) & Byeong-Hun An (Kor) halved with Tony Finau & Matt Kuchar

Latest Score: International Team 10 Team USA 8

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.