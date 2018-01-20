Andrew Landry takes the lead at CareerBuilder Challenge

American Andrew Landry is one shot ahead of the pack at the halfway point of the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

Landry, 30, hopped above first-round leader Jon Rahm with a seven-under round of 65 in the Nicklaus Tournament Course to put him on 16 under for the tournament.

The Texan hit five birdies on the back nine — including one on the par-five 15th where he nailed a mid-range putt.

Rahm followed his opening round of 62 with a 67 on Friday, starting strongly with three birdies on the front nine but wobbling after the turn with bogeys on the par-three 12th and par-four 14th.

Ireland’s Seamus Power carded a round of 66 to make the cut. The Waterford man’s bogey-free 18 holes included a run of five birdies in a row on the front nine to go into the weekend at eight under, eight shots off the lead.

Jason Kokrak, joint second after day one, now sits in third on 14-under, while Austin Cook dropped to joint 10th after carding a 70.

Defending champion Hudson Swafford is tied for 19th after carding a four-under round of 68, after a 66 to open the tournament.

Scotland’s Russell Knox is the highest placed Briton, rising 54 places up the leaderboard into a tie for 10th with an eight-under round of 64 — five birdies coming on the front nine.