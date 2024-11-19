Tyrrell Hatton set for Ryder Cup warm-up as LIV rebels come in from the cold

The latest indication of thawing relations between golf’s establishment and LIV rebels is expected on Wednesday, with Tyrrell Hatton to be named in the European Ryder Cup team’s warm-up event in Abu Dhabi. Sergio García, however, will miss out despite paying around €1.2 million in fines to rejoin the DP World Tour.

The Team Cup, which takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January, features 10 players a team as Continental Europe take on Great Britain and Ireland. Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose will be the captains for the latest staging of the competition, which is valued by Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald as a means to integrate and assess players. He has previously described the Middle East tournament as a “dry run” for the Ryder Cup.

Hatton played in the Ryder Cups of 2018, 2021 and 2023. However, his future in the biennial joust became open to question after his switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV circuit in January of this year. Hatton appealed sanctions imposed on him by the DP World Tour, which allowed him to participate in end of season tournaments and retain membership.

Hatton quickly returned to the spotlight; he was heavily criticised for snapping a club during the weekend’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. However, the 33-year-old’s form has also pushed him to third in Europe’s Ryder Cup rankings.

The Englishman’s desire to remain part of the Ryder Cup – and Donald’s willingness to have him – will be emphasised by a Team Cup appearance. Hatton played in the event, then the Hero Cup, as a precursor to Europe’s defeat of the US last year. Hatton will join the likes of Tommy Fleetwood in Rose’s GB&I side. Continental Europe is likely to include Denmark’s Højgaard twins, Rasmus and Nicolai.

There is no such scope for García to return to the team environment so quickly. Although the Spaniard has settled his fines, it is understood the level of suspension he now has to serve from the DP World Tour will take him beyond the Team Cup and, indeed, the subsequent Dubai Desert Classic. It will be February at the earliest before García returns to the DP World Tour. – Guardian