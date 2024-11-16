Rory McIlroy shares lead heading into final round at DP World Championship

Rory McIlroy on the 12th green on day three of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy could leave Dubai with a coveted double title: the DP World Championship and the season-long Race to Dubai crown.

He needs to finish in the top 11 of the tournament to capture his sixth season crown and will enter the final round of the DP World Championship in Dubai on Sunday in a three-way tie for first place, sitting at 12-under after shooting a 68 on Saturday.

Tied with McIlroy are third-round leader Antoine Rozner of France (69) and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, who rode six birdies on the front nine to a 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys on the round, but couldn’t capitalise on any birdie opportunities after the 12th hole, recording pars the rest of the way.

“After the birdie on 12, you know, I had a good chance,” McIlroy told reporters after the round. “I hit a really good shot into 13 and just caught the edge. And then 14 and 15 are birdie holes, and not being able to birdie either of those, and only with a 6-iron in my hand going into the last green and not making birdie there, as well.

“A little disappointed how I played those last five holes, but still obviously in a really good position heading into tomorrow.”

One person who wasn’t disappointed was Hojgaard, who picked up six strokes on the field early with six birdies on the front nine. He was three strokes off the lead entering play on Saturday, then three ahead as he made the turn. And at the par-five 18th, he saved what appeared to be a sure bogey, or worse, with a par-saving putt.

He said he'll approach the final round the same way that he did on Saturday.

Rasmus Hojgaard plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day three of the DP World Tour Championship 2024. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“Try not to worry too much of what’s ahead of me. Try and play one hole at a time and see if I can get the best score possible out of that hole, just like 18,” Hojgaard said.

“So yeah, I think that's my target for tomorrow, try and keep the bogeys away.”

Rozner, who entered the round with a one-stroke lead, will enter play Sunday with some momentum after an eagle on the 18th kept him atop the leader board.

“I think the eagle on last helped me big time. I’m happy with my day overall,” Rozner said. “I didn’t produce my best golf of the week so far but I was always hanging in there. I managed to hole a couple putts on the back nine that were big for me.”

Chasing the leaders on Sunday will be Sweden’s Jesper Svensson, whose 68 tied him with Joaquin Niemann of Chile (69) two shots back at 10-under. England’s Tyrrell Hatton (71) is alone in sixth place, three shots off the pace, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin and Japan’s Keita Nakajima sit at eight-under, while Shane Lowry has Australia’s Adam Scott, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and England’s Matt Wallace for company on nine-under.

All eyes are likely to be on McIlroy as he tries to win the tournament and the season championship in the same season for the third time.

“It’s a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note,” said McIlroy. “Going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can and hopefully things fall my way and I’m able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies.”