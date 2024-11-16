Leona Maguire fails to make halfway cut at The Annika in Florida

Leona Maguire walks the 18th hole during the first round of The Annika at Pelican Golf Club on November 14th. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Ireland’s Leona Maguire has failed to make the halfway cut at The Annika in Florida.

The Cavan golfer shot an opening round of 72 at the Pelican Golf Club to put her two over par, which she followed up with a round of 70 on Friday.

Her overall 142 at the halfway point left her one-shot below the cutline and drops her down four spots in the CME rankings to 61st.

Only the top 60 ranked golfers will compete in next week’s CME Group Tour Championship in Tiburón, the last event of this season’s LPGA Tour.

England’s Charley Hull currently leads in Florida on 10 under after the opening two rounds, two shots ahead of world number one Nelly Korda of the USA.

Hull, who won for the first time since 2022 in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, added a second round of 66 to her opening 64 to reach 10 under, with Korda on eight under following a second consecutive 66.

“It is quite a short golf course so you have a lot of wedges coming in,” said Hull.

“You have to be quite accurate with your shots and the greens are superfast. It’s a good, fun course to play.”

Korda, who is seeking a third win in an event named in the honour of 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam, lives close to the venue and admitted: “I think playing in front of my family, so close to home, that is also a reason why I feel comfortable out here.

“And then the more you play it, the more you realise the subtle breaks on the greens, so you kind of learn time after time.

“But, even with it being windy, tough conditions, I just know the holes where you kind of have to be safe and the holes where you can be a little bit more aggressive.”