Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley gets clinching point as USA lift Presidents Cup

Keegan Bradley takes a team selfie after the USA defeated the International team in the Presidents Cup Royal Montreal Golf Club. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

The United States completed a 10th successive Presidents Cup victory with a 18½-11½ win over the International team in Canada.

USA needed four-and-a-half points from Sunday’s 12 singles matches to retain the trophy at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley clinched the winning point as the International team remained without a victory in the event since 1998.

Xander Schauffele comprehensively beat Jason Day 4&3 in the opening clash, while Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay also won their matches and Sam Burns halved his contest with Tom Kim.

That allowed Bradley to clinch the trophy as he completed a one-up victory over Si-woo Kim.

Bradley said in an interview on the PGA Tour’s website: “Wow, that was incredible. I didn’t know if I would get to do this again and to be able to just play in this tournament, and to win the point ... my goodness.

“The last time I played, I was the point to lose the Ryder Cup. If this is my last round as a player – maybe it is – I’m happy with that.”

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa also recorded wins for the US, while Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were victors for the International team.