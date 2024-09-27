Shane Lowry credits boozy dinner with Tyrrell Hatton for ‘carefree’ 66 at Spanish Open

Shane Lowry bounced back from a disappointing first day to shoot a second round of 66 and move into the top 25 at the Spanish Open.
The Offaly man had five birdies and no bogeys in his five-under-par round, which was nine shots better than yesterday’s 75, as he posted a one-under-par total at the halfway point in the DP World Tour event, nine strokes behind leader Angel Hidalgo. Hidalgo, at 10 under, has a four-shot lead over England’s Joe Dean at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
“Honestly, I had dinner with Tyrrell Hatton last night and we probably had a couple too many glasses of wine,” Lowry said.
“Maybe that made me play a bit freer today, I just went out and played carefree golf. This is a funny old game, looking forward to the weekend.”
Hatton is one of several LIV golfers in the field this week and he also had a much improved round of 68 to make the cut on level par. Three-time champion Jon Rahm is well-placed in tied third on five-under-par, as is fellow LIV golfer Patrick Reed. Tommy Fleetwood is a shot further back on four under.
