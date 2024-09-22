BMW PGA Championship live updates: Rory McIlroy chases the leader

Leaderboard

-18 Manassero (9)

-17 Rai (11)

-16 McIlroy (9), Lawrence (9), Horschel (9)

Manassero’s chip from up high hits the downslope and goes over the green on the other side. Could be another dropped shot. McIlroy chips it stone dead at 10 for par.

Birdie for Lawrence, he’s up to -17.

Aaron Rai goes for it at the par 5 12th and draws it in beautifully to the heart of the green, eagle putt coming up! Two putts for a tie of the lead. Great shot by Matthew Baldwin at the 11th and has a great chance to get to -16. Lawrence hits it not quite as close but good chance too to get to -17.

McIlroy misses the green on the left at the par 3 10th, Horschel does too. Oof a very poor shot from Manassero, who is significantly more left than them two. Aaron Rai looking like the man with the momentum at the moment.

Decent chip by Manassero, but still a bit left for his par on 9. McIlroy is on the upslope with his chip, will have an eye about threatening the hole. It’s nicely played but just a foot short.

Manassero from 14 feet is short and it’s another dropped shot, leaving thing open for the chasing pack. He’s down to -18. Horschel’s birdie putt lips out! Big chance missed.

McIlroy will be satisfied to be only two behind after a sluggish front nine.

Beautiful iron shot by Horschel at the ninth to six or seven feet, good chance there. McIlroy from 175 yards hits it over the green. Manassero goes right with his bunker shot, has to get up and down to save his par.

Manassero wayward with his tee shot on 9, looks to be in the bunker. McIlroy hits a fine fairway wood straight down the fairway, good swing there. Horschel down the fairway too.

McKibbin is up to -12 and sneaks into the top 10, Lowry up to -11 and tied 14th.

McIlroy’s putt is short to the right on 8, another par. Will be disappointed to only have one birdie on the board so far, but not losing ground on his playing partners as Horschel drops a shot and Manassero misses the birdie putt.

A better wedge this time though by McIlroy and he’s above the pin 15 feet away and actually end up inside Manassero’s shot. Horschel forced to just pitch it out sideways.

Poor tee shot on the eighth for McIlroy, the short par 4. He sprays it right, hits a tree and a free look at the game but from the rough to a tight green. Manassero is on the fairway, while Horschel is even worse, pulled left and will be blocked off.

Rory hates his approach into the seventh and for good reason. Middle of the fairway from 140 yards to a back pin and hits the middle of the green then spins back all the way to the front of the green. A tough up and down from there.

Some 90 feet for McIlroy up the slope and it’s a great lag putt to about five feet. Par for McIlroy, good work for it in the end.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth, the DP World Tour’s flagship event. Rory McIlroy is chasing the lead of Matteo Manassero, who is looking for his biggest win since he became the youngest winner of this tournament in 2013. The Italian has been to hell and back with his game, and his victory would be a popular one. McIlroy is three behind the lead at 16 under as it stands and has had an average start on a day of soft, low-scoring conditions. He has had one birdie and one bogey after some good driving but a few mediocre approaches. A long way to go yet though, with three par 5s to come on the back nine. McIlroy is in the final group with the American Billy Horschel and Manassero.

Aaron Rai has taken advantage of the soft conditions with a flurry of birdies to get to 17 under, two behind, while American Billy Horschel is also going along nicely on the same score. Thriston Lawrence is on 16 under, helped by chipping in on the first two holes.

It’s been a good tournament for the Irish players, with Pádraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin just outside the top 10 on 11 under. Lowry is a shot further back on 10 under, just inside the top 25.