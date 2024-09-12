Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future in doubt over refusal to pay DP World Tour fines

Luke Donald faces being without Jon Rahm, one of Europe’s key Ryder Cup figures, at Bethpage next September barring an unlikely 11th-hour resolution on Thursday between the Spaniard and the DP World Tour over outstanding fines.

Rahm, who joined LIV Golf last December, must play in three more events on the DP World Tour this year to retain his membership. That membership is essential for Ryder Cup participation. Rahm wants to feature in two tournaments in his homeland – the first is the Spanish Open on September 26th, then the Andalucía Masters – plus the Dunhill Links Championship to fulfil that criterion.

For Rahm to be eligible to play in the first of those tournaments he must have settled fines – understood to be worth close to seven figures – by Thursday lunchtime. The sanctions were issued by the DP World Tour to members such as Rahm who did not receive permission, technically called releases, to play in LIV tournaments.

Speaking at LIV’s stop in Chicago on Wednesday, the two-time major winner made plain he has no desire to pay the money. “We entered a long time ago,” said Rahm. “Whether they let me play or not is a different thing. I’m not a big fan of the fines. I think I’ve been outspoken about that.

“I don’t intend to pay the fines and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen,” he added. “I’ve said many times, I don’t go to the Spanish Open for the glory or anything else. I think it’s my duty to Spanish golf to be there and I also want to play in Sotogrande.”

Indeed, Spain’s golf contingent are likely to be deeply disappointed if Rahm is unable to tee up in these tournaments. “We entered those events and I want to play,” Rahm said. “That’s my intent, to play.”

For Donald, the Rahm situation is an unwanted headache as he looks to retain the Ryder Cup on American soil. Rahm was one of the star performers as the US were defeated in Rome last year.

The DP World Tour is privately insistent the fines are in keeping entirely with their approach to golfers who joined LIV. Tyrrell Hatton did use a loophole – and this option remains for Rahm – of appealing against his fines, in order to play in the recent British Masters. Rahm, however, appears more adamant than the Englishman in his belief that the issuing of the fines was wrong. Any appeal risks the sanctions simply being reimposed further down the line. Rahm’s determination is further emphasised by the fact LIV’s Saudi backers would pay the fines on his behalf, a scenario he has thus far steadfastly refused. — Guardian