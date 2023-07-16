Rory McIlroy’s birdie-birdie finish secures Scottish Open title in dramatic fashion

Rory McIlroy celebrates after putting in for a birdie on the 18th green to win the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie in tough conditions at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick to pip Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre to the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday.

His closing birdies completed a brilliant back nine of four-under 31 as he carded a two-under 68 to beat MacIntyre by a shot after the local favourite had set the clubhouse mark on 14 under after a stunning six-under 64 on a day when the players were buffeted by strong winds throughout their final rounds.

McIlroy will now head to Hoylake for next week’s Open Championship, the course on which he won the Claret Jug in 2014. He admitted the win is just the boost he needs before heading south to Liverpool.

“That was such a tough day, so tough, especially the back nine. You know I bogeyed my last two holes on the front nine to go to two over. I saw Tyrrell [Hatton] was making a run, obviously Bob was making a run as well and had an unbelievable finish.

“To play that back nine in four under par to win the tournament, yeah really proud of how I just stuck in there. I hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off with a very nice putt there. It feels incredible you know, it’s been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I’ve given myself tons of chances and hopefully this win breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well.”

