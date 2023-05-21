LIVE US PGA Championship: Final round

LEADERBOARD

-6 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka -5 Corey Conners (1), Viktor Hovland

Corey Conners (1), Viktor Hovland -3 Bryson DeChambeau (1), Justin Rose (2), Victor Perez (5)

Bryson DeChambeau (1), Justin Rose (2), -2 Scottie Scheffler (2)

Scottie Scheffler (2) -1 Rory McIlroy (2)

IRISH

+1 Shane Lowry (5)

Shane Lowry (5) +7 Pádraig Harrington (F)

Hovland stuck behind a tree at the first. But finds a gap and it’s a good hit but his low punch goes over the green. Koepka’s wedge is okay, but not as close as he’d like. Middle of the green.

Justin Rose chips in from the rough on 2! Disaster averted, important par. French play Perez gets his fourth birdie in a row to start. Birdies are out there. It eludes Scheffler though, who misses after a good approach.

McIlroy hits the green on the 3rd, a long way away. He lags it up close.

The final group is under way! Brooks Koepka, the two-time PGA champion and leader, tees off and appears slightly right but okay, it stays on the fairway. Viktor Hovland, the young Norwegian star, has a similar line but further to the right and into the rough.

Scheffler almost holes his approach on the 2nd! Goes a few foot past but fantastic shot and good birdie chance. Bad mistake for Rose, hits it short into the bunker and fails to make the green.

Bogey for McIlroy! Putt goes left and stays left. Disappointing to give up the shot he gained at the first. Can’t afford any more unforced errors like that. He’s back to -1. Another good shot by Perez at the 5th, who has a good chance to go to -3.

Birdie for Lowry! He hits a wedge to 12 feet at the par 5 4th and sinks the putt. Back to where started at +1 and tied 14th.

Rory hits a decent flop from the thick rough, but left with 10 foot for par not to give up the momentum of the first.

Scheffler hits a very nice putt but lips out for birdie, ouch. Rose gets his birdie to move to -3. Victor Perez has had a quick start and he’s up to -2.

Rory takes iron off the tee at the 2nd, 385 yards short par 4. Centre of the fairway. McIlroy with 130 yards to the hole... pushes it right. Short-sided himself. He throws the club down, disappointed with that one.

On the first, Rose assaults the flag as well, not as close as Rory but would expect birdie from there. Scheffler’s wedge is average.

Birdie for McIlroy! Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect start. Scheffler and Rose tee off, decent drives by them both to begin. Block bogeys the first unfortunately.

Beautiful drive down the middle by Rory at the first, good start. He’s playing with PGA club pro Michael Block, who gets a huge reception. Block is looking to be the first PGA club pro to make the top 10 of the PGA Championship in 50 years.

Michael Block will be paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round of the PGA Championship tomorrow.



His reaction to finding out will make you smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/hjs6G8Nopj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

Block caught a bad break between the bunker and the rough at the first, he lays up. McIlroy has a wedge in... and he puts it right at the flag! What a shot! Tap-in birdie.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York. Rory McIlroy is next on the tee and is five shots off the lead of Brooks Koepka after three days. An interesting subplot is that Koepka would move ahead of McIlroy in major wins should he win today, making him the player with the most majors of his generation. Rory would loathe to let that happen.

He’s not had his best stuff this week so far, missing a lot of fairways, but he will no doubt give it his best shot. Justin Thomas was eight shots behind at one stage of the final round last year, so it’s all to play for. Other players in contention include Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau. If you’d like to get involved, contact @DavidGorman20 on Twitter.

Shane Lowry has already started his final round, he is bogeyed his first hole today. He’s +2 for the tournament.