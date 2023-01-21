Shane Lowry makes charge with 66 in Abu Dhabi to take share of lead

Shane Lowry shot a round of 66 at the Abu Dhabi Championship to take a share of the lead with Min Woo Lee and Francesco Molinari heading to the final round.
Lowry’s round included a superb eagle two on the sixth hole, where he holed out from the fairway on the hardest hole of the day. He had five more birdies on the day, with a single drop shot on the 17th hole.
“It’s nice to go out on a Saturday, in tricky conditions coming in on the back nine and to put myself in there for tomorrow is pretty nice,” Lowry said.
Speaking of his hole-out on the sixth hole, he said: “Yeah, I had a nice number. I had 162 yards and looked like at the time there wasn’t much wind, it was just a nice 8-iron.
“I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. Once bouncing in, it was a Brucie Bonus because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn’t really hole much.”
A shot behind the leaders are Scotland’s Grant Forrest, Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and France’s Victor Perez.
Earlier Pádraig Harrington shot an eight-birdie 64 to move within two shots of the lead at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. Séamus Power shot a round of 70 to finish the day tied 26th.
“I’m very happy,” Harrington said. “You go out there a little bit early, off the lead, no pressure, no stress. Got a good vibe in the group talking, chatting, telling stories and the score just happened.
“I didn’t realise I made six birdies in a row on the back nine and that’s a good place to be on the golf course when you’re not overthinking and you’re enjoying what you’re doing and enjoying the company.”