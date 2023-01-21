Shane Lowry makes charge with 66 in Abu Dhabi to take share of lead

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during day three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Shane Lowry shot a round of 66 at the Abu Dhabi Championship to take a share of the lead with Min Woo Lee and Francesco Molinari heading to the final round.

Lowry’s round included a superb eagle two on the sixth hole, where he holed out from the fairway on the hardest hole of the day. He had five more birdies on the day, with a single drop shot on the 17th hole.

“It’s nice to go out on a Saturday, in tricky conditions coming in on the back nine and to put myself in there for tomorrow is pretty nice,” Lowry said.

What a shot @ShaneLowryGolf!



A hole-out eagle at the second hardest hole of the day. #ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/oW21iDU5HN — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 21, 2023

Speaking of his hole-out on the sixth hole, he said: “Yeah, I had a nice number. I had 162 yards and looked like at the time there wasn’t much wind, it was just a nice 8-iron.

READ MORE

“I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. Once bouncing in, it was a Brucie Bonus because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn’t really hole much.”

A shot behind the leaders are Scotland’s Grant Forrest, Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and France’s Victor Perez.

Earlier Pádraig Harrington shot an eight-birdie 64 to move within two shots of the lead at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. Séamus Power shot a round of 70 to finish the day tied 26th.

“I’m very happy,” Harrington said. “You go out there a little bit early, off the lead, no pressure, no stress. Got a good vibe in the group talking, chatting, telling stories and the score just happened.

“I didn’t realise I made six birdies in a row on the back nine and that’s a good place to be on the golf course when you’re not overthinking and you’re enjoying what you’re doing and enjoying the company.”