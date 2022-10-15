Rickie Fowler takes one-shot lead into final round of Zozo Championship

Former world number four Rickie Fowler will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Narashino Country Club as he looks to secure a first win in three years.

Fowler, competing on a sponsor’s invite, fired a third-round 66 to sit at 14 under, just ahead of fellow American Keegan Bradley.

It could have been even better for Fowler, but he dropped a shot on the par-four 15th before recovering for a birdie on the final hole, despite finding the bunker off the tee, to stay in front of the chasing pack.

Fowler, a three-time Major runner-up who last won a tournament at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, told reporters: “I believe I can do it, but I know it is going to be tough. I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing the last few days.

“It is nice to start building momentum and confidence and getting the ball rolling in the right direction.

“I have definitely had some tough times the last few years. It was always just a fine line, a shot or two here or there.”

Andrew Putnam is third, two off the lead, after he could only manage a 68 having shot a bogey-free 62 on Friday.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland climbed into contention at 11 under following his 64, landing a 45-foot putt for eagle on the 18th.

Ladies European Tour

Team Gustavsson triumphed at the Aramco Team Series – New York as they recorded a final round of 17-under-par to secure a one-stroke victory.

After starting the day in a share of fourth place, Johanna Gustavsson, Jessica Karlsson, Karolin Lampert and amateur Jennifer Rosenberg came out firing on day two at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

The quartet began the day on seven-under-par and produced a blistering front nine to reach the turn in 10-under before going seven-under on the back nine for a winning total of 24-under-par.

Leona Maguire’s team including Liz Young, Tvesa Malik and amateur Golden Tate finished tied fifth.

Lexi Thompson leads the individual event on eight under after 65 on round two, one shot ahead of fellow American Nelly Korda. Leona Maguire is tied 25th on +2 after a round of 72.

LIV Golf Tour

Brooks Koepka posted a bogey-free, eight-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after one round of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Koepka, who last won a golf tournament in February 2021 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, piled up eight birdies at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to lead South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel (64) by two.