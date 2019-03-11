There will be 20 GAA league matches played this Saturday

Hurling quarter-finals and play-off to be played along with football league fixtures

Waterford and Clare’s hurling quarter-final will be played at Walsh Park. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

The three remaining Division One hurling quarter-finals will be played on Saturday afternoon, along with the Division 1A relegation play-off, and a full round of fixtures in all four football divisions.

The hurling quarter-finals were originally fixed for last weekend, although only one took place (Limerick’s win over Laois). Weather disruptions on the first weekend of the month forced three of the four matches in the final round of Division One to be refixed for last weekend, putting the entire schedule a week behind. The 1A relegation play-off between Cork and Kilkenny - where neither team have anywhere to be relegated to - will also be played on Saturday.

So this Saturday there will be 20 league fixtures played across both codes. Sunday will be left entirely for club action with the two All-Ireland finals taking place in Croke Park, and there will be no matches played on the bank holiday Monday.

SATURDAY

Football Division One

Monaghan v Cavan - St Tiernach’s Park, Clones 2pm; Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Galway v Roscommon - Pearse Stadium, Salthill 3.30pm; Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Dublin v Tyrone - Croke Park, Dublin 7pm; Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Kerry v Mayo - Austin Stack Park, Tralee 7pm; Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Football Division Two

Clare v Meath - Cusack Park, Ennis 1.30pm; Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Cork v Donegal - Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 2pm; Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Kildare v Tipperary - St Conleth’s Park, 2.30pm; Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Armagh v Fermanagh - St Oliver Plunkett Park, 3pm; Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Football Division Three

Longford v Sligo, Pearse Park, 2pm; Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Louth v Westmeath, Drogheda, 2pm; Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 2pm; Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Referee: James Berminhgam (Cork)

Football Division Four

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, 12.30pm; Referee: Eamon O’Grady (Leitrim)

Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2pm; Referee: Dan Mullan (Derry)

Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm; Referee: David Murnane (Cork)

Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 4pm; Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford)

Hurling Division One quarter-finals

Galway v Wexford - Pearse Stadium, Salthill 1.30pm; Referee: TBC

Waterford v Clare; Walsh Park, Waterford 3pm; Referee: TBC

Tipperary v Dublin - Semple Stadium, Thurles 4.30pm; Referee: TBC

Hurling Division 1A relegation play-off

Kilkenny v Cork - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 2pm; Referee: TBC

SUNDAY

Hurling All-Ireland senior club final

Ballyhale Shamrock v St Thomas - Croke Park, 2pm; Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

Football All-Ireland senior club final

Corofin v Dr Crokes Croke Park 3.45pm; Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

