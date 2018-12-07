Kerry football legend Jerome O’Shea has died aged 87
Conor O’Shea’s father won three All-Ireland medals with the Kingdom during 1950s
Kerry legend Jerome O’Shea has died aged 87. Photograph: RTE
O’Shea was a three-time All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom, lifting Sam Maguire in 1953, 1955 and 1959.
Following his playing career, the St Mary’s corner-back went on to present RTÉ’s first weekly Gaelic Games television show, ‘GAA World of Sport.’
O’Shea’s son Conor is a former Ireland rugby international and the current head coach of Italy.