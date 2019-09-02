GAA reduces All-Ireland final replay ticket prices by a third

Stand tickets will cost €60 and terraces €30 for second meeting of Dublin and Kerry

Updated: about 3 hours ago

Kerry and Dublin fans watch Sunday’s drawn All-Ireland final. Photograph: Inpho

The GAA has reduced ticket prices for the All-Ireland final replay on Saturday week by a third, with stand tickets costing €60 and terrace tickets €30 for the second meeting of Dublin and Kerry.

Discounted children’s tickets, costing €10, will also be made available to the competing counties.

The ticket allocation and distribution will go through county boards and it is unlikely that tickets will go on general sale.

The allocations are in the region of 13,000 per competing county, regardless of county size or population.

All-Ireland finals are regarded as national occasions, so tickets are divided among all counties, not just those competing. But a supplementary distribution takes place and varies according to the returns sent back from non-competing counties.

The total county allocations of All-Ireland tickets for the last two years are 59,196 (2018) and 60,720 (2017). So competing counties come to about 30,000 in the end between minor and top-ups.

The 3,000 or so tickets allocated to the teams competing in the minor final will be added to the pot for the replay and also likely end up in Dublin or Kerry hands.

The GAA also announced the officials for the game on September 14th, with Cork’s Conor Lane taking charge of a third All-Ireland final.

Lane, a member of the Banteer/Lyre club, was also in charge of the 2016 final between Dublin and Mayo and the 2018 final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

In this year’s championship, Lane refereed the semi-final between Dublin and Mayo, the quarter-final between Meath and Donegal, the Ulster Championship meetings of Donegal and Cavan and Cavan and Monaghan, the Connacht Championship clash of New York and Mayo, and in the Leinster Championship, the meeting of Dublin and Kildare.

His umpires on the day will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig)

Laois’s Maurice Deegan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is David Coldrick (Meath) and the sideline official will be Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

Meanwhile RTÉ have confirmed that a peak audience of 1,099,900 were watching Sunday’s final live on RTÉ2. An average of 968,700 viewers tuned-in for the game, a share of 76.5 per cent of those watching TV at the time. Additionally there were a total of 161,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

