St Mary’s sharp shooting sees them edge past St Loman’s into Leinster club SFC decider

Leinster SFC semi-final: St Lomans 0-14 St Mary’s, Ardee 0-15

St Mary’s, Ardee, who shot just one wide over the course of the game, have qualified for next Saturday’s Leinster club senior football final after a gripping encounter at Lakepoint Park in Mullingar against the local St Loman’s side.

A well-taken point from Sean Callaghan in the fourth minute of added-time proved to be the decisive score, albeit the hard-working Sam McCartan was unable to convert a 47-metre free from the ground with just seconds remaining which would have brought the game to extra-time.

All-Star nominee Donal McKenny opened the scoring in the third minute at the end of a patient move, but the wind-assisted home team responded well to score four unanswered points by the eighth minute courtesy of Ronan O’Toole, TJ Cox, and one each from the McCartan brothers, Danny and Sam.

The scoring rate dropped as the half progressed. John Heslin was less influential than usual in open play and his injury-time free came back off the upright, with O’Toole unable to net from close range from the rebound. St Loman’s still led by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

The outstanding Ciaran Keenan pointed twice by the 34th minute to edge his side ahead, but Kelvin Reilly equalised shortly afterwards.

Daire McConnon was almost in on goal in the 36th minute before Eimhin Keenan and Cox traded points. Cox nudged St Loman’s ahead from a mark and his withdrawal through injury in the 47th minute was a major blow to the Westmeath champions.

In the 43rd minute, Jonathan Commins was shown a black carded, but the numerical disadvantage failed to disrupt the Louth men, with Commins later scoring a crucial point.

They led by 0-14 to 0-12 going into added time, before fine scores from Sam McCartan and Eoghan Hogan levelled the contest by the third of the added minutes.

Callaghan proved to be the Ardee hero in the dying moments, taking his first point of the afternoon to seal the win.

St Mary’s, Ardee: T Markey (0-1; 1f); T McDonnell, K Faulkner, E Keenan (0-1); J Commins (0-1), D McKenny (0-1), P McKenny; RJ Callaghan, S Callaghan (0-1); C Keenan (0-4; 1f, 1m), L Jackson, K Moran (0-1); S Matthews (0-1), D McConnon (0-1), T Jackson (0-2).

Subs: R Carroll (0-1; 1f) for Matthews (39 mins), R Leavy for RJ Callaghan (56), A Gillespie for McConnon (60+2).

St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; D Whelan, D O’Keeffe, O Hogan; K Reilly (0-1), E Hogan (0-1), S McCartan (0-3); J Geoghegan (0-1), F Ayorinde; R Sheahan, R O’Toole (0-1), S Flanagan; D McCartan (0-1), J Heslin (0-1; 1f), TJ Cox (0-4; 1m).

Subs: E Gaffney for O Hogan (35 mins), K Regan (0-1) for Sheahan (39), P Foy for Cox (47), S Dempsey for Ayorinde (57).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).