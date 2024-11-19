Brian Fenton confirms retirement after 10 years at the top with Dublin

Dublin GAA has confirmed Brian Fenton’s intercounty retirement.

The news, first reported by The Irish Times, sees the two-time Footballer of the Year step away after ten years as a senior Dublin player.

“The Dublin County Board can confirm that Brian Fenton is retiring from senior intercounty football after 10 remarkable seasons representing Dublin,” said Dublin GAA.

“Brian made his senior intercounty debut against Monaghan in the 2015 National League and his championship debut came later that year against Longford.

“The Raheny man represented Dublin in senior Championship football more than sixty times, including playing a central role in Dublin’s record-breaking run of 45 unbeaten championship games.

“This period delivered Dublin’s historic six in a row of All Ireland Senior Football Championship victories between 2015 – 2020, with a further All Ireland success following in 2023.

“Dublin’s talismanic midfielder also received individual recognition- winning the GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year in 2018 and 2020, as well as six All Stars.”

His retirement comes just two weeks after James McCarthy stepped away.

Dublin County Board Chairperson Michael Seavers said: “Brian was an integral figure in the incredible success enjoyed by Dublin over the past decade.

“He is a hugely talented footballer and fan favourite who will forever be considered one of the greatest players to grace the field in a blue jersey. We thank Brian for his unwavering commitment to Dublin football.

“We wish him and his family all the best going forward and look forward to welcoming him back to Parnell Park as he continues to play with his club Raheny.”

