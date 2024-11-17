Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid suffers ACL injury

Five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

In a statement on Sunday, Limerick’s senior hurling management confirmed Quaid underwent a scan on Friday which confirmed Quaid’s injury.

“We wish Nickie the very best in his recovery and assure him f our total support in the months ahead,” the statement added.

Quaid, who made his senior debut for the Shannonsiders in 2010, has been a key member of John Kiely’s squad.

The Effin clubman was one of four Limerick players included in the 2024 All-Star Team of the Year.

Quaid was previously named in the Team of the Year for 2020 and 2022.