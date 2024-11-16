Scotstown prove too strong for Erne Gaels in claiming Ulster semi-final spot

Ulster Senior Club Football quarter-final: Erne Gaels 0-6 Scotstown 0-19

Scotstown set up a mouthwatering Ulster Club SFC semi-final against Down kingpins Kilcoo next Saturday after they brushed aside the challenge of Fermanagh champions Erne Gaels in Brewster Park.

It had been a difficult week leading up to the game for Erne Gaels. The tie had originally been scheduled for last Sunday but was refixed following the death of Mark Lyons, the brother of Erne Gaels’ captain Ryan.

On the night though they had no answer to the pace and quality of Scotstown, who put the game to bed with a sublime first-half display that saw them amass an 11-point advantage by the interval.

Conor McCarthy in particular was a real thorn in the side for Erne Gaels as he kicked four points from play in the opening 30 minutes before adding another two in the second period.

READ MORE

And with Jack McCarron providing a clinical touch in the full forward line, Scotstown proved too hot to handle for the Belleek outfit.

The Monaghan champions bossed the exchanges around the middle third and good success on the Erne Gaels kick-out gave them the platform to take a grip on proceedings.

The sides had traded points in the opening minutes but Scotstown went on to rattle off 10 points in a row between the fourth and 22nd minute.

Michael McCarville, McCarron, McCarthy and Jason Carey were all among the point scorers for David McCague’s side during this spell which ultimately took the game away from Erne Gaels, who had won their first Fermanagh title in 43 years.

Barry McCann and Shane Rooney did knock over points for Erne Gaels but with Kieran Hughes, McCarron and McCarthy on target, Scotstown led 0-14 to 0-3 at the break.

Aogan Kelm and Dan McCann added points early in the second half for Erne Gaels but Scotstown replied through McCarthy, McCarron, Shane Carey and Matthew Maguire.

Ryan Lyons knocked over a late point for the Fermanagh man but the game was long decided before this as Scotstown comfortably booked their place in the province’s final four.

ERNE GAELS: B Ryder; S Mimna, J McCann, U O’Reilly; O Kelm 0-1, P Ward, R Lyons 0-1; M Óg McGarrigle, G McGloin; D McCann 0-1, A Kelm 0-1, M Gilfeddar; T McCaffrey, S Rooney 0-1, U Kelm.

Subs: B McCann 0-1 for McGloin (20 mins), P Johnston for Gilfeddar, C Keown for Ward (both HT), O Johnston for Mimna (41), P McCaffrey for O’Reilly (55).

SCOTSTOWN: R Beggan; D Murray, K Hughes 0-1, J McKevitt; R O’Toole, D McArdle, C McCarthy 0-6; M McCarville 0-1, G McPhillips; J Carey 0-1, S Carey 0-1 (f), J Hamill; F Maguire, D Hughes, J McCarron 0-8 (4f, 2m).

Subs: M Maguire 0-1 for D Hughes (HT), M McPhillips for Hamill (41 mins), E Caulfield for F Maguire (50), K McKenna for McCarron (50), D Morgan for K Hughes (53).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).