Cork take eight camogie All Stars as Laura Hayes wins player of the year

Cork's Laura Hayes was crowned the PwC GPA senior player of the year at an awards ceremony at Croke Park on Friday night. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

All-Ireland camogie final winners Cork have been awarded eight All Stars, while Cork’s Laura Hayes was crowned the PwC GPA senior player of the year at an awards ceremony at Croke Park on Friday night.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway have five players on the All Stars team, with Tipperary captain Karen Kennedy and Dublin’s defensive ace Claire Gannon making up the side.

Adding to awards heading to Leeside, Ger Manley was named manager of the year. Having only been appointed in November of last year, he led the side to a three-point win against Galway in the final, making it their 30th All-Ireland senior itle, and their second in a row following their 2023 success under Matthew Twomey.

Announcing the winners, Camogie Association president Brian Molloy said: “I would like to congratulate all of our nominees and winners. The level of talent and dedication in camogie is truly outstanding, and these awards are a tribute to the tremendous effort put in year-round. Huge sacrifices are made by each and every one of our players day in day out.

“Camogie is at the heart of our communities, and this year, as we mark our 120th anniversary, we have seen that connection celebrated right around the country. Clubs everywhere have commemorated this milestone in a myriad of ways, and we are very grateful for the ongoing commitment of our volunteers and players to the promotion and development of camogie at all levels.”

2024 PwC Camogie All Star team: Amy Lee (Cork); Dervla Higgins (Galway), Róisín Black (Galway), Pamela Mackey (Cork); Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Treacy (Cork), Claire Gannon (Dublin); Ashling Thompson (Cork), Aoife Donohue (Galway); Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Carrie Dolan (Galway); Niamh Mallon (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Amy O’Connor (Cork).