Paddy Tally appointed as Derry manager for three-year term

Paddy Tally has left Kerry to take charge of Derry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Paddy Tally has been appointed Derry senior football manager on a three-year term.

Tally’s appointment was ratified by club delegates at Thursday night’s county board meeting in Owenbeg, finally bringing an end to Derry’s protracted search for a new manager.

He will be joined in his backroom team by Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn.

Derry are the last county to appoint a senior football boss for 2025 and have been without a manager since Mickey Harte stepped down in early July.

The Oak Leaf footballers will now have another Tyrone native at the helm, with Galbally’s Tally taking on the role.

“Delegates at tonight’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire have ratified all Derry team management positions ahead of the 2025 season,” stated Derry GAA.

“Paddy Tally will take up the role of Derry senior football manager on a three-year term. Paddy will be joined in the management team by Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn.

“Double All-Ireland winning minor manager Damian McErlain will take up the role of U20 football manager, with Kieran Glackin assuming the position of minor football manager.

“There were no changes in the county’s hurling leadership positions; Johnny McGarvey (Senior), Ryan O’Neill (U20) and Danny McGrellis (Minor), with all teams having secured silverware during 2024.”

Tally has been a coach with the Kerry footballers for the last three years and had committed to remain part of Jack O’Connor’s management team in the Kingdom for 2025.

With the arrival of Cian O’Neill to the Kerry set-up as head coach for next season, Tally’s role was changing to that of performance coach. However, Kerry must now find a replacement for Tally after he accepted an approach by Derry to take over their senior footballers.

Tally was part of Harte’s management team in Tyrone when the Red Hands claimed their breakthrough All-Ireland triumph in 2003.

He was also a coach with James McCartan’s Down footballers when they contested the 2010 All-Ireland final, while Tally managed St Mary’s University College Belfast to a Sigerson Cup title in 2017.

He was also a coach with Galway during Kevin Walsh’s reign and returned to Down as manager between 2019-2021.

This will not be his first involvement with the Derry footballers, as Tally was involved with Brian McIver’s management team in the Oak Leak county between 2013-15. Paul McIver, who will be part of Tally’s backroom team, is Brian’s son.