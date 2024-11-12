Leinster SFC game between St Loman’s Mullingar and Castletown postponed

St Lomans’ John Heslin celebrates with his team after their win over Dunshaughlin in the last round of the Leinster SFC - tonight's game against Castletown has been postponed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tuesday night’s Leinster club senior football championship quarter-final between St Loman’s Mullingar and Castletown has been postponed because of heavy fog.

The game was due to take place at Lakepoint Park in Mullingar at 7.30pm. Leinster Council fixture makers will meet on Wednesday morning to schedule a re-fixture between the Westmeath and Wexford clubs.

“After an inspection tonight’s AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Quarter Final between St Loman’s and Castletown has been postponed due to heavy fog,” stated Leinster GAA.

“CCC will meet tomorrow and re-fixture details will be announced as soon as they are available.”

READ MORE

The game had been fixed for Tuesday night because of Castletown’s dual commitments.

Castletown Liam Mellows played, and beat, Moorefield in the Leinster club junior hurling championship last Saturday – with that game pushing the football match against St Loman’s out until midweek.

Castletown Liam Mellows are now fixed to play Wolfe Tones of Longford in a provincial junior hurling championship quarter-final on Sunday.

The Leinster senior football semi-finals are scheduled for the following weekend, November 23rd-24th, so fixture makers have a difficult task to find a date that will be welcomed by all involved.