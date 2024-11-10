Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Tullamore twins outfox Tinahely to end long wait for a provincial win

Mike Fox celebrates scoring a goal during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Tinahely in Aughrim. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Tinahely (Wicklow) 1-7 Tullamore (Offaly) 2-10

Twins Dan and Mike Fox struck the goals as Tullamore finally won a game in the Leinster championship, their first in almost 50 years.

Not since overcoming Newtowncashel of Longford in 1977 had the 30-times Offaly champions enjoyed a win in Leinster, despite being handed six opportunities since.

Most of the current group experienced defeats to Naas in 2021, and Summerhill of Meath in 2023, and perhaps feared the most chastening loss of the lot coming in Aughrim.

Wasteful play left them trailing the Wicklow champions by a point with 45 minutes on the clock and having already defeated Portarlington, Tinahely looked primed for another upset.

But Tullamore’s impressive conditioning, panel depth and superior quality ultimately kicked in and they outscored Tinahely by 1-5 to 0-1 in the closing quarter hour or so.

Substitute Mike Fox matched his brother’s earlier goal by netting in the 61st minute, finally allowing Tullamore to breathe out and to focus on a semi-final against Cuala on Saturday, November 23rd at Parnell Park.

“It has been a monkey on our back,” said Tullamore manager Niall Stack of their poor provincial record. “It has been something that’s been thrown at us as a club.”

That can’t be thrown at Tullamore any more, though six wides meant they only led by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time when it should have been more. And when Rory Stokes palmed to the net for Tinahely in the 39th minute, it asked serious questions of Tullamore.

They responded well, with John Furlong leading the line superbly. Harry Plunkett also finished with 0-5 while Tinahely had Paddy O’Rourke sent off for a second booking close to full-time.

TULLAMORE: C White; D McDaid, P McConway, D Hogan; N Bracken, J Furlong (0-2, 2f), O Keenan-Martin; A Leavy, A Hensey; C Egan, M Brazil (0-1), C Bourke (0-1); D Egan, D Fox (1-1), H Plunkett (0-5, 3f).

Subs: L Egan for Leavy (h-t), N Furlong for D Egan, M Fox (1-0) for D Fox (both 51 mins).

TINAHELY: A Nolan; K Mulhall, B Hickey, M Byrne; J Hedderman, N Mulhall, C McDonald; E Byrne (0-1), D Hedderman; P O’Rourke, E Darcy (0-4, 2f, 1m), L Kinsella; M Ging (0-1), R Stokes (1-0), J Cush.

Subs: T Kelly (0-1) for Cush (48 mins), S Hogan for Kinsella (51), B Walsh for J Hedderman (54), C Keating for Hickey (60).

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath).

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Ardee St Mary’s (Louth) 2-9 Rathvilly (Carlow) 0-8

Two goals in the first 10 minutes set Ardee St Mary’s on their way to the semi-finals of the Leinster senior club championship as they saw off Carlow champions Rathvilly in Páirc Mhuire in Ardee on Sunday.

Tom Jackson and Donal McKenny, who scored 1-2 each, were key to this victory for Cathal Murray’s side.

Tom Jackson played a key role in the first goal, as his turnover led to Donal McKenny playing a neat one-two with Tadhg McDonnell, before firing low to the bottom corner to give the Mary’s an ideal start.

Rathvilly responded with a well-taken point from Ed Finnegan from range, before a clever move through the hands involving Colin Byrne saw Eric Molloy score from play.

Ardee were guilty of shooting only six scores from 12 first-half shots, including four wides, into a tricky breeze. Andy Murphy calmly fisted over the bar from close range, before the Deesiders landed their second goal through Tom Jackson following excellent approach play from Donal McKenny, who finished with 29 possessions over the hour.

Eric Molloy and McDonnell traded scores, before a Kevin Murphy free left four between the sides at 2-2 to 0-4.

Two late scores from Jonathan Commins and Donal McKenny left Ardee with a six-point lead at the break.

In the second half, Ardee kept their opponents at arm’s length, with Kian Moran and Tom Jackson scores putting them seven points ahead by the end of the third quarter.

A goal was required to keep Rathvilly in the game, but Ardee goalkeeper Tiernan Markey produced a smart save to deny Brandon Kelly from close range, and with that the Carlow side’s hopes evaporated.

Tom Jackson and Donal McKenny points had Ardee nine ahead with seven minutes left.

Rathvilly kicked directly into the square as they searched for that goal, but late frees from Liam Gavin and Eric Molloy was all they could muster as Ardee advanced to the semi-finals of the Leinster championship with seven points to spare at 2-9 to 0-8.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: T Markey; T McDonnell (0-2), K Faulkner, E Keenan; J Commins (0-1), D McKenny (1-2), A Murphy (0-1); RJ Callaghan, S Callaghan; C Keenan, L Jackson, K Moran (0-1); P McKenny, R Carroll, T Jackson (1-2).

Subs: T Corrigan for E Keenan (44 mins), R Leavy for R Carroll (46), C Gillespie for A Murphy (57), E Malone for J Commins (58), J Crawley for L Jackson (61).

RATHVILLY: R Molloy; C Byrne (0-1), D Curran, P Deering; P Bolger, J Moore, E Molloy (0-3, 1f); B Smith, A Burgess; B Kelly, C Doyle, E Finnegan (0-1); D Murphy, K Murphy (0-2, 2f), K Curran.

Subs: R Murphy for R Murphy (25 mins), BJ Molloy for Curran (36), L Gavin (0-1, f) for B Smith (40), J Elliot for P Bolger (43), R Murphy for D Murphy (48).