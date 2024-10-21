Wicklow to bring motion looking for January competitions to be reinstated

Wexford Jack Higgins in action against Wicklow during last January's O'Byrne Cup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There appears to be a growing push for January’s pre-league competitions to be revived, with Wicklow set to bring a motion to Saturday’s meeting of Central Council calling for them to be reinstated for the 2025 season.

The decision to cancel the provincial competitions – including the Dr McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup, Munster SHL, and Walsh Cup – was made at a Central Council meeting in September.

However, there have been some questions raised since as to the validity of Central Council’s ruling on provincially-run competitions.

It was reported over the weekend that Cavan are to bring a proposal to Saturday’s meeting of Central Council looking to overturn September’s decision.

And it has now emerged that Wicklow will also be tabling a motion looking for the competitions to go ahead in January.

With several of the Football Review Committee’s rules expected to get the green light for use in 2025, the pre-league competitions would be an ideal testing ground for teams to familiarise themselves with the new ‘enhancements’ in advance of the National League.

“We just feel this is not the right year,” explained Wicklow Central Council delegate Martin Fitzgerald.

“The National Football League is a very important competition for counties like Wicklow and we feel it is important for the players to have the opportunity to get used to the rules before the league starts.”

It is understood any motion would require a 60 per cent majority to rescind September’s ruling.

Connacht Council secretary John Prenty would be supportive of any proposals to reinstate the January tournaments.

“We’d be very happy for the competitions to be allowed to go ahead in 2025,” said Prenty. “I don’t just feel they are worthwhile competitions because of the rules next year, I feel they are worthwhile competitions every year.”

Connacht last week revealed the decision to cancel the FBD League for 2025 would cost the provincial council in the region of €150,000 between ‘gate receipts, streaming and sponsorship’.

The predicted financial loss has led to Connacht GAA cutting the ground rent percentage payable to counties from 10 per cent to 5 per cent in 2025.

“This decision comes in response to severe funding challenges faced by Connacht following the Ard Comhairle (Central Council) decision to remove one of the province’s main sources of funding, namely the FBD-sponsored Connacht football and hurling leagues,” stated Connacht GAA.

“In recent years, the competition has taken place at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome. Projected income for the province is expected to decline by nearly €150,000 due to losses in gate receipts, streaming, and sponsorship.

“The removal of these competitions in 2025 is anticipated to have a particularly negative impact, especially as teams, match officials, and supporters could have greatly benefited from experiencing new rules before the national league begins.”

Former Mayo manager James Horan – who is currently a member of the FRC – has also criticised plans to ditch the January tournaments.

“I’d be cursing [those] who got rid of the preseason competitions this year, that’s who I’d be cursing.”