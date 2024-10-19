GAA county final previews: Kilmacud-Crokes bidding for four-in-a-row in Dublin

Sixmilebridge will be aiming to win their first Clare SHC title since 2020 when they face Feakle at Cusack Park, Ennis. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Saturday

Westmeath SFC final replay: St Loman’s v The Downs, TEG Cusack Park, 3.0 – There was nothing between them in the drawn match, a contest that went back and forth but Loman’s maybe have a little more room for improvement. Verdict: St Loman’s

Leitrim SHC final: Carrick Hurling Club v Cluainín Iomáint, Drumshambo, 2.0.

Sunday

Armagh SFC final: Clann Éireann v Clan na Gael, Athletic Grounds, 4.15 – Clann Éireann beat champions Crossmaglen in the semi-final, as they did in the 2021 final when winning their most recent title. That recent pedigree makes them favourites with Armagh All-Ireland winners spread through the field from Barry McCambridge at the back to Conor Turbitt up front. Clan na Gael’s in-form Shane McPartlan and county super sub, Stefan Campbell will ensure it’s not easy but it’s hard to see an upset. Verdict: Clann Éireann

Cavan SFC final: Crosserlough v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffini, 4.0 – Crosserlough have impressed on the way to the final, especially in the absence of injured star forward Paddy Lynch. An experienced Ramor will be formidable opponents and can spring a surprise. Verdict: Ramor United.

Fermanagh SFC final: Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels, Brewster Park, 2.0 – Former Donegal manager Declan Bonner is in charge of Erne Gaels’ quest for a first title in 43 years and they overcame champions and regular tormentors Derrygonnelly in the semi-final. Enniskillen, champions from two years ago, stand in the way. Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels

Dublin SFC final: Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 2.30 [Live, TG4] – Kilmacud, on the trail of a fourth straight title, are hot favourites against their southside neighbours, whose only previous final was in 1988. There have been slight signs of weariness in Crokes but in the past they have always perked up at the right time. Cuala may have the edge at centrefield with Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and Cillian Dunne, brother of county women’s star Jennifer, in fine form. The Dalkey side are 100 per cent for the championship to date – Crokes drew along the way – and Con O’Callaghan has been a consistent menace. What may decide the outcome is the polished Kilmacud defence, which can restrict their opponents’ high-scoring attack and leave an attainable target for Paul Mannion and company at the other end. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Paul Mannion and Kilmacud Crokes are chasing a fourth straight title in Dublin. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

London SFC final: St Kiernan’s v North London Shamrocks, Ruislip, 2.30.

Louth SFC final: Naomh Mairtín v St Mary’s, Haggardstown, 3.30 – St Mary’s are on three-in-a-row and face the team they beat in last year’s final. Despite some indifferent form along the way, they can keep the title in Ardee. Verdict: St Mary’s

Longford SFC final replay: Abbeylara v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4.0 – Abbeylara may have missed their chance last week against the experienced former champions. Verdict: Colmcille

Mayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites v Knockmore, MacHale Park, 2.30 – Postponed due to the Met Éireann Status Orange wind warning that has been issued for Mayo. Game will now be played next Saturday, October 26th.

Meath SFC final: Dunshaughlin v Wolfe Tones, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0 – A clash between the experience of Wolfe Tones and a rising Dunshaughlin, just a couple of seasons out of intermediate. Managed by Richie Kealy and coached by former Dublin All-Ireland winner Paul Curran, who has returned to his Dunshaughlin roots, the club his father Noel played for when winning an All-Ireland with Meath in 1967. Verdict: Dunshaughlin

Roscommon SFC final: Pádraig Pearses v Roscommon Gaels, Dr Hyde Park, 2.0 – Pearses caused a big shock when eliminating St Brigid’s, the Connacht champions, who were unlucky not to win last season’s All-Ireland. Former provincial winners themselves, they are unlikely to let it slip against an emerging but still callow Gaels team. Verdict: Pádraig Pearses

Tipperary SFC final: Clonmel Commercials v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, 4.0 – The great dual story of Loughmore continues and both their form in walloping the fancied Moyle Rovers and their momentum as hurling champions gives them a great chance against the formidable Commercials, who are on a three-in-a-row. Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney

Tyrone SFC final: Errigal Ciarán v Trillick, Healy Park, 4.0 – Trillick came out winners in this same fixture a year ago after a thrilling final in which they deposed the then champions. There’s not much in it again but spurred by last year’s reverse, Errigal Ciarán can settle accounts with the champions. Verdict: Errigal Ciarán

Waterford SFC final: Ballinacourty v Rathgormack, Fraher Field Dungarvan, 3.0 – Rathgormack annihilated The Nire in the semi-final and are well fancied not to relent in the final against Ballinacourty who will be sterner opponents after a narrow win over Gaultier. Verdict: Rathgormack

Wicklow SFC final: Baltinglass v Tinahely, Aughrim, 2.0 – Precedent is against Tinahely, who lost their more recent final to this weekend’s opponents four years ago and were also beaten when the teams met earlier in this season’s championship. Verdict: Baltinglass

Antrim SHC final: Dunloy v Ruairi Óg Cushendall, Ballycastle, 2.0 – Conal Cunning’s injury is a major blow for Dunloy, who had an impressive semi-final win over Loughgiel and were on course to reclaim the Antrim title. It’s more complicated now. Verdict: Cushendall

Clare SHC final: Sixmilebridge v Feakle, Cusack Park, 3.0 – The course of predictions hasn’t run smoothly in Clare this year with the two favourites Clonlara and Éire Óg both losing in the quarter-finals. Sixmilebridge have come through steadily to face Feakle, celebrating a first final in 36 years. They’re a physically imposing outfit and Shane McGrath has been lighting it up for them in attack. He is likely to be picked up by Seadna Morey, as good a man marker as there is in Clare hurling, and that may well be the rock on which the outsiders perish. Verdict: Sixmilebridge

Imokilly's Ciaran Joyce and Cathal McCarthy of Sarsfields during the Cork semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork SHC final: Imokilly v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, TG4, 4.15 – A tight, tight extra-time win for Sarsfields was the outcome when the teams met in last year’s semi-final, which should ostensibly give a motivational edge to Imokilly against the champions who again had a tough semi-final this time against Midleton and did well to survive. That may have renewed them for the final after an undemanding earlier season whereas Imokilly were comfortable winners against Blackrock. Séamus Harnedy has maintained his strong Cork form for the challengers as has Ciarán Joyce. Verdict: Imokilly

Derry SHC final: Slaughtneil v Banagher, Owenbeg, 4.0 – Banagher approach with hopes high but it’s hard to argue with a team looking for a 12th successive title. Verdict: Slaughtneil

Down SHC final: Ballygalget v St Patrick’s, Páirc Esler, 4.0.

Offaly SHC final: Ballinamere v Kilcormac-Kiloughey, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 3.45 – Contrasting finalists, as Ballinamere have reached this stage for the first time in more than 100 years whereas their opponents have won five titles in the past 12 years. Defending champions Kilcormac have been in exceptional form this season and even though Ballinamere are clearly on the rise, the breakthrough may have to wait. Verdict: Kilcormac-Killoughey

Sligo SHC final: Easkey v Naomh Eoin, Markievicz Park, 2.0